Diane Von Furstenberg hosts screening of oscar®-qualifying documentary Darkness to Light

Written, directed by Victoria Bousis, the film chronicles Bousis’s journey to Cambodia earlier this year, marking the 50th anniversary of the Cambodian genocide

The realism, the emotions of The Darkness to Light it stirred inside me felt deeply personal, connecting me to my own mother’s survival of the Holocaust” — Diane von Furstenberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg endorsed the Oscar®-qualifying short documentary Darkness to Light: When Technology Heals Generations by hosting an intimate private screening and discussion at Soho House New York in celebration of visionary filmmaker and technologist Victoria Bousis and Executive Producer Elodie Yung.

Written, directed, and produced by Victoria Bousis, a Greek-American filmmaker and AI expert based in Los Angeles and Greece, and executive produced by Elodie Yung (CAA), the film chronicles Bousis’s journey to Cambodia earlier this year, marking the 50th anniversary of the Cambodian genocide. Through the power of virtual reality, Bousis uses immersive storytelling to educate young Cambodians about their country’s history — and to explore how technology can

bridge generations of trauma and healing that catalyzed global policy change to reunify families.

Darkness to Light has officially qualified for the 2025 Academy Awards® in the Documentary Short category and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Bousis, a recipient of a Humanitarian Award from the United Nations Association and a Commendation from the City of Los Angeles, is also in the running for the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards for her interactive PC game and and VR game Stay Alive My Son: A True Story About A Father’s Search for His Son — a true narrative rooted in the refugee experience and based on the acclaimed book by Pin Yathay.

Victoria Bousis on the Power of Technology and Empathy:

“Darkness to Light is a testament to the power of technology and storytelling to heal and unite humanity. Where words fall short, immersive experiences awaken empathy and inspire action—reshaping the narrative of family separation in our modern world.”— Victoria Bousis

Elodie Yung on Her Role as Executive Producer and Performer:

“When I first met Victoria, I didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of her vision. Her determination to bring Pin Yathay’s memoir Stay Alive My Son to life through technology resonated deeply with me—it mirrored my own family’s story of survival and the trauma my father and loved ones endured during the Cambodian genocide. When she asked me to portray Any, Yathay’s wife, I felt the weight of a mother’s love, resilience, and unimaginable loss—a role that became a symbol for millions of mothers who have been forced to make impossible choices in times of war. It was Victoria’s persistence and dedication to telling this story through a new medium that convinced me to follow her lead. Today, after witnessing how profoundly audiences respond to the experience we created, I understand the true power of technology and feel deeply proud of what we’ve achieved together. Darkness to Light is more than a documentary—it’s a vessel for empathy, remembrance, and a path toward healing in a world that desperately needs both.” — Elodie Yung

About the Event

The Soho House New York will bring together leading figures from the creative, fashion, and technology communities for an intimate afternoon celebrating storytelling that inspires social change.

Screening Details:

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Soho House New York (Private Event)

