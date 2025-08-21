Ukrainian Superstar Artem Pivovarov Announces North American Tour 2025

This fall, Pivovarov brings that voice to North America with a moving new concert series, featuring an exclusive New York performance

As long as Ukrainian music plays — Ukraine lives.” — Artem Pivovarov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the war-torn streets of Vovchansk, Ukraine to sold-out arenas across Europe, Artem Pivovarov has emerged as one of the most powerful and defining voices of modern Ukrainian music — shaped by resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit of his homeland. This fall, Pivovarov brings that voice to North America with a moving new concert series, featuring an exclusive New York performance and major stops across the U.S.

A Sound Born from Resistance

With over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, more than 500 concerts worldwide, and a historic three- night sellout at Kyiv’s Palace of Sports during wartime, Artem Pivovarov is far more than a pop star —he’s become a cultural voice for a country under siege. Raised in the small Kharkiv-region city of Vovchansk, which was occupied by Russian forces on the first day of the full-scale invasion, Artem’s life was upended. His childhood home was destroyed. His mother

and grandmother endured nearly a year of occupation. But through the loss came a renewed purpose.

“Vovchansk is gone, but it lives in me — in every word, every note,” says Pivovarov.

“I create not just for myself, but for every Ukrainian whose story needs to be heard.”

Poetry, Power, and Purpose

In 2021, Pivovarov launched Your Poems, My Notes — a groundbreaking project that sets the works of

Ukrainian literary icons like Taras Shevchenko and Lesya Ukrainka to music. It’s a fusion of poetry,

tradition, and modern sound — designed to preserve, amplify, and elevate Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

“This isn’t just music — it’s preservation. It’s defiance. It's a memory.”

Music at the Frontlines

While others left, Artem stayed — performing for civilians and soldiers in front-line and recently liberated areas. In 2024, he performed globally at the Usyk vs. Tyson Fury fight in Saudi Arabia, delivering a message of resistance to over 20 million viewers worldwide.

“Even as rockets flew, we stood together — with music, with unity, with pride.”

About the Artist

Artem Pivovarov is a Ukrainian singer, songwriter, and producer known for redefining modern Ukrainian

pop and EDM. A chart-topping hitmaker and creative force, Pivovarov’s innovative sound blends emotion,

energy, and social consciousness. Through his musical career and cultural projects like Your Poems, My

Notes, he continues to shape the global perception of Ukrainian art, identity, and resilience.

Pivovarov launched Your Poems, My Notes project

