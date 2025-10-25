German cellist Alexander Hülshoff performing at the Abbey of Santa Giustina at Villa Badia Sezzadio during the Echos International Music Festival 2025. Guests attended the cello concert at the Abbey of Santa Giustina, immersed in the sacred and historic atmosphere of Villa Badia Sezzadio during the Echos International Music Festival 2025. Entrance view of the Abbey of Santa Giustina with the Echos 2025 Festival banner and program materials prepared for guests at Villa Badia Sezzadio.

Villa Badia Sezzadio welcomed German cellist Alexander Hülshoff for the Echos Festival, celebrating music, heritage and cultural dialogue.

Villa Badia Sezzadio supports cultural and artistic projects that celebrate heritage and creativity.” — Villa Badia Sezzadio

SEZZADIO, ALESSANDRIA, PIEDMONT, ITALY, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abbey of Santa Giustina, Villa Badia Sezzadio hosted an exceptional concert on June 1, 2025, as part of the 27th edition of the Echos International Music Festival, I Luoghi e la Musica (“Places and Music”). Nearly two hundred guests attended the event, which featured German cellist Alexander Hülshoff performing a solo recital inside one of Piedmont’s most historic abbeys.The concert was organised by the Abbazia di Santa Giustina, Villa Badia Sezzadio in collaboration with the Echos Festival Committee, under the artistic direction of Sergio Marchegiani, and supported by the Municipality of Sezzadio and the Prefecture of Alessandria.Alexander Hülshoff presented a program featuring works by Dall’Abaco, Reger, Piatti, Halffter, Sollima and Bach. His performance combined technical precision with emotional clarity, bringing together centuries of musical tradition. The abbey’s natural acoustics enhanced the depth of the cello’s tone, allowing each phrase to unfold with warmth and resonance.Among those in attendance were Prefetto Dr. Alessandra Vinciguerra, Mayor Avv. Giancarlo Triggiani, local officials, and representatives from cultural and academic institutions. Their presence highlighted the event’s contribution to strengthening the region’s cultural identity and fostering dialogue between tradition and contemporary creativity.The Abbazia di Santa Giustina, located on Via Badia in Sezzadio, stands as one of northern Italy’s oldest monastic sites. Today, it serves as both a heritage landmark and a center for artistic dialogue. In recent years, the abbey has hosted numerous cultural initiatives that celebrate creativity, reflection, and community. Cultural initiatives at Villa Badia Sezzadio are supported by Dr. Dazhun Zhang , author of Sagesse & Abondance , a work exploring the connection between inner awareness and creative harmony. Dr. Dazhun Zhang’s support contributes to the abbey’s ongoing mission to preserve heritage while fostering new forms of cultural expression.The concert also emphasised Sezzadio’s growing visibility within the international music network, positioning the town as a gathering place for artists and audiences who value classical performance and historical settings. Through the Echos Festival, the Abbey of Santa Giustina Villa Badia Sezzadio continues to affirm its role as a space where art and tradition coexist in meaningful exchange.As the final notes of Bach faded beneath the arches, the audience responded with long applause in appreciation of Hülshoff’s interpretation. The quiet admiration that followed reflected both the excellence of the performance and the timeless atmosphere of the abbey.Cultural Continuity and Artistic PresenceThe evening at Villa Badia Sezzadio confirmed the abbey’s place as a living institution dedicated to the preservation and renewal of culture through music and shared experience. Supported by its partners and patrons, the Abbey of Santa Giustina remains committed to welcoming projects that unite the spiritual and the human. Within its ancient walls, the resonance of art continues to carry across generations, connecting past and present in a spirit of enduring beauty.

