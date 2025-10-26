KFSHRC Integrates Gene Therapy Into Routine Clinical Care, Advancing Precision Medicine in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, gene therapy remained a distant promise, often confined to research laboratories and scientific journals. Today, that promise is being realized in clinical settings at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), where gene-based care is transitioning from experimental treatment to established medical practice.In Riyadh, hematologists at KFSHRC have recently treated eight patients with hemophilia using a single dose of gene therapy that restored their natural clotting function and eliminated the need for continuous preventive injections. For these patients, the result has been independence from hospital visits and a renewed sense of normalcy in daily life.This advancement reflects a broader effort at KFSHRC to integrate genomics across the healthcare continuum. Genetic testing, once limited to research, is now embedded within family medicine clinics, where physicians combine genetic insights with lifestyle and clinical history to design personalized prevention and treatment plans. The goal is to shift medicine from reaction to prediction, from treating disease to anticipating it.Diagnostic precision is also improving. A new genetic testing protocol using rapid metagenomic sequencing now identifies infectious agents within 24 hours, a process that previously took several days. The approach has become critical for managing complex infections, where time directly affects outcomes.Beyond technology, KFSHRC is cultivating a healthcare culture where genetic information is considered as fundamental to patient understanding as traditional vital signs. Clinical workshops and interdisciplinary collaboration are enabling physicians to interpret genomic data in real time, turning precision medicine into a practical, everyday tool.KFSHRC’s genetic and cellular medicine programs are converging under a unified framework that links gene therapy, CAR T-cell manufacturing, and advanced diagnostics. Together, these efforts demonstrate how genomics is moving from research to real-world application, guiding treatment decisions across oncology, infectious diseases, and preventive care.KFSHRC will showcase its expanding portfolio of gene therapy and precision medicine at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025. The presentation will also feature advances in robotic surgery, GMP bioproduction, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), SEEG epilepsy programs, transplantation, and medical education, highlighting the hospital’s integrated approach to innovation and patient-centered care.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

