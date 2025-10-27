Creative Diagnostics Supports Global Health Research with Comprehensive Line of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antigens

Creative Diagnostics launches comprehensive selection of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antigens for research applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the expansion of its viral antigen portfolio to include a robust and comprehensive selection of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antigens, such as recombinant RSV proteins, RSV Nucleoprotein, and native RSV antigens. The new product line will support the global scientific community's research and development efforts in RSV diagnostics, vaccine discovery, and therapeutic screening.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is an enveloped RNA virus with a non-segmented, single-stranded, negative-sense genome. The disease caused by RSV is known as respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia or syncytial pneumonia. This is a common interstitial pneumonia in children, predominantly affecting infants and young children. As maternal antibodies cannot prevent infection, infants may develop the disease shortly after birth, although neonates are usually unaffected. RSV is transmitted via droplet and close contact routes.

It is classified into two antigenic subtypes, A and B, and its genome encodes ten proteins: seven structural proteins (G, F, M1, M2, P, L and N) and three non-structural proteins (NS1, NS2 and SH). The G and F membrane glycoproteins stimulate the production of protective antibodies and are the most important protective antigens.

Specifically, the F protein acts as a fusion glycoprotein that facilitates fusion between the viral envelope and host cells to form syncytia. The RSV F protein also induces both humoral and cellular immune responses concurrently. During infection, the F protein exists in two forms: mature and immature. The mature F protein, which is produced simultaneously, can adopt novel conformations, enabling the virus to evade immune system attacks.

The G protein (also known as the adhesion protein) enables the virus to attach to the surface of host cells, mediating contact between the virus and cells in order to initiate infection. Of all the known RSV proteins, the G protein is the most crucial. The primary difference between the A and B antigenic subtypes of RSV lies in the G protein, which exhibits only 5% homology. Both the F and G proteins can induce the production of neutralising antibodies.

Creative Diagnostics' new offerings cover the most important protective antigens from the two main RSV subgroups, A and B. The portfolio includes key recombinant and native proteins that are central to the virus's life cycle and its interaction with the host immune system, including recombinant RSV proteins, RSV Nucleoprotein, RSV Fusion Glycoprotein, RSV Glycoprotein and Native respiratory syncytial virus antigens. These RSV antigens are produced using state-of-the-art technologies to ensure high purity, stability, and performance across a variety of research applications, from immunoassay development to fundamental virological studies.

For more information on the full range of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antigens and other viral research products, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/tag-respiratory-syncytial-virus-antigens-51.htm.

