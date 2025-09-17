Creative Diagnostics Introduces OGN™ Tumor-derived Organoid Culture Kits to Advance Cancer Research

Creative Diagnostics launches OGN™ Tumor-derived Organoid Culture Kits for cultivating organoids from tumor tissues.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the launch of its OGN™ Tumor-derived Organoid Culture Kits to provide researchers with a robust and reliable solution for cultivating organoids from tumor tissues, thereby accelerating advancements in cancer research, drug discovery, tissue engineering, and personalized medicine.

For centuries, attempts have been made to reconstruct internal organs artificially using their own tissues or cells. It is only in the past decade that organoid technology has emerged as a coherent technical field, demonstrating significant potential in tissue engineering. Thanks to their self-organizing capabilities, both induced and acquired pluripotent stem cells can form three-dimensional structures that resemble their in vivo counterparts in terms of both structure and function. These organoid models provide a powerful platform for elucidating developmental mechanisms, modelling diseases and screening candidate drugs.

Organoids are defined as 3D in vitro biological complexes comprising one or more cell types that partially replicate the structure and function of their in vivo counterparts. This technology originated in the 1970s with the successful cultivation of stratified squamous epithelial cell clusters by James G. Levenwald and Howard Green, which laid the foundation for constructing 3D structures in vitro.

Organoids can be categorized into two types based on their cellular origin, pluripotent stem cell-derived and tissue-derived. The latter can be further subdivided into organoids derived from normal tissue and organoids derived from tumor tissue. Normal tissue-derived organoids are generated by differentiating adult stem cells (ASCs), which are usually obtained from patient biopsy specimens. Their differentiation potential is limited, generally forming only the epithelial components of organs and lacking matrix, neuronal and vascular elements. Conversely, tumour tissue-derived organoids are formed by culturing tissue obtained from patient biopsies, needle aspirations or surgical resections within a gel matrix for several weeks. This results in 3D structures that closely resemble primary tumor tissue.

Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of normal and tumor-derived organoid models, as well as OGNTM reagents that are essential for organoid culture and differentiation. Customized services are also available, including organoid model establishment, drug screening, toxicological assessment and cell therapy evaluation.

The OGN™ Tumor-derived Organoid Culture Kit series encompasses multiple common tumour types, including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, breast, ovarian, lung, renal, bladder, and endometrial cancers. It provides researchers with optimized, efficient and stable protocols for culturing cancer cell organoids, thereby advancing cancer research and facilitating more precise and effective experimental pathways.

The OGN™ Tumor-derived Organoid Culture Kits are a key component of Creative Diagnostics' comprehensive portfolio of kits and services for cell therapy and drug discovery. Researchers can integrate this kit with other Creative Diagnostics services, such as in vitro and in vivo pharmacodynamic studies, to form a complete workflow for preclinical research. For more information on the new kits, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/ogn-tumor-derived-organoid-culture-kit.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.