DHS News Release: HAWAIʻI DHS PROVIDES GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT FOR HOUSEHOLDS AFFECTED BY FEDERAL SHUTDOWN SUSPENSION OF SNAP BENEFITS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

RYAN I. YAMANE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

JOSEPH CAMPOS II

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

TRISTA SPEER

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAIʻI DHS PROVIDES GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT FOR HOUSEHOLDS

AFFECTED BY FEDERAL SHUTDOWN SUSPENSION OF SNAP BENEFITS

For Immediate Release

October 24, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is sharing guidance on the temporary suspension of November 2025 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit issuances resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown. DHS understands the hardship this may cause for families, kūpuna and individuals across Hawaiʻi and is committed to communicating clearly, working with compassion, and providing support throughout this interruption.

The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) notified states that, in accordance with 7 CFR 271.7(b), all November 2025 SNAP benefit allotments are suspended effective Nov. 1, 2025, and will remain suspended until sufficient federal funding is appropriated or the agency issues updated direction. DHS is required to immediately implement this suspension and notify affected households.

FNS confirmed that households may continue redeeming EBT benefits issued before Nov. 1 at any SNAP-authorized retailer. The suspension affects November issuance only and does not impact the ability to use previously loaded benefits.

“We stand with the thousands of Hawaiʻi residents who rely on these benefits.” said Gov. Josh Green, “Our state will move forward with urgency and aloha to support those impacted. DHS will share more information about the Hawai‘i Relief Program on October 29, 2025. This program will provide eligible families with dependent children the opportunity to receive payment support for housing and utilities.”

“As a department, our responsibility is to ensure every eligible household remains supported, informed, and treated with dignity,” said Ryan Yamane, director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services. “Our teams are working quickly to provide timely information, answer questions, and coordinate local community food resources. We will be ready to resume issuances as soon as the federal government allows.”

What the suspension means:

There will be no November SNAP benefit issuance to households until federal funding becomes available.

• Benefits issued before Nov. 1, 2025, remain on EBT cards and can still be used at authorized retailers.

• Eligibility is not affected. Households remain certified for SNAP.

• New applicants may still be approved; certification periods will continue as normal.

• Retroactive benefits for November will be issued once funding is restored.

Where can I find more information?

You can find updated information on the DHS website https://humanservices.hawaii.gov

You may also call the Public Assistance Information Line: 1-855-643-1643.

For applicants who qualified after Oct. 15, combined October/November issuance will be limited to the prorated October amount. Remaining benefits will be issued retroactively once the suspension is lifted.

Food Resources Information:

SNAP Outreach Providers

DHS contracts eight different nonprofits throughout the state to conduct outreach to households eligible for SNAP benefits and to provide assistance with referrals to food resources in the community.

Aloha United Way 2-1-1

Aloha United Way is a SNAP outreach provider that maintains a database that can provide referrals to other helpful food resources in your community.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works together with its network of food partner agencies to serve the needs of the community on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Oʻahu: 808-836-3600 Kauaʻi: 808-482-2224

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works together with its network of food partner agencies to serve the needs of the community on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Hawaii Island Food Basket

The Food Basket is Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. The website includes information on how to locate food resources, including food pantries and soup kitchens on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi Island: 808-933-6030

The Food Basket is Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. The website includes information on how to locate food resources, including food pantries and soup kitchens on Hawaiʻi island.

Maui Food Bank

The mission of Maui Food Bank is to end hunger in Maui County. The Maui Food Bank distributes over 8 million pounds of food each year, including 2.3 million pounds of fresh produce.

We recognize that this is a moment of uncertainty for many households, and we are committed to acting with transparency and compassion in partnership with community support resources. Anyone with questions or additional food support may contact DHS to explore available resources. For more information contact the Public Assistance Information Line: 1-855-643-1643.

# # #

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens

Communications Director

Email: [email protected]