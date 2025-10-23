DAB NEWS RELEASE: DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA

SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA

DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 23, 2025

NR25-28



HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) Market Development Branch (MDB) has awarded a total of more than $465,700 to seven projects under the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) for fiscal year 2025. (The federal grant funds were released to DAB prior to the federal shutdown.)

Under the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocates funds to each state based on the value of the specialty crops produced in the state. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai‘i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation.

The awardees include:

Farm Link Hawai‘i – Building a Hawai‘i-based Flour Economy: Reducing Imports with Local Alternatives – $49,800

Kalo Road Farm – Taro Leaf Viability for Small-Scale Dryland Farming – $29,250

Kukui Ranch – Revitalizing Kukui Nut Production and ‘Inamona Commercialization in Hawai‘i – $50,000

Ocean Era – Increasing Marketability of Farmed Warmwater Macroalgae by Developing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Guidelines for Producers – $46,164

OK Farms – Developing a Drought-Resilient Model of Regenerative Management and Production for Lychee Orchards in Hawai‘i – $46,285

DAB – MDB – Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops at the Global Produce and Floral Show – $142,589

DAB – MDB – Advancing Herbs and Spices as a Crop for Hawai‘i – $101,685

Project summaries are attached.

The primary goal in this grant program for the DAB is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai‘i. To be eligible for a grant, projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops in either the domestic or foreign markets. Preference was given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, foster the development of fledging crops, and organic operations for Hawai‘i specialty crop farmers.

# # #

Attachment: Project Summaries

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity

Phone: 808-973-9560

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dab.hawaii.gov/