Strong Students. Strong Alabama. Strong Nation.

Governor Kay Ivey hit the road for her 2025 Back to School Tour, visiting schools across Alabama to welcome students to the new academic year. Throughout her visits to classrooms and school assemblies, Governor Ivey emphasized the importance of education in shaping Alabama’s future and reflected on America’s upcoming 250th birthday. Her message to students was clear — Strong Students. Strong Alabama. Strong Nation. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

