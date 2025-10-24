October 24, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON-BRIGHTON

The Welles Remy Crowther Red Bandanna 5K - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Beginning at Boston College with an official start of 9:00 a.m., this race proceeds over the following named streets: Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Chestnut Hill Avenue, right onto Beacon Street, right onto College Road, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, right back to the main gate at Boston College.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

BACK BAY

Boston Book Festival - Saturday, October 25, 2025

The Boston Book Festival will be taking place on Dartmouth Street between Saint James Ave and Boylston Street on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Dartmouth Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of this event.

Parking will be restricted along the stretch of Dartmouth St. involved in this event for the event’s duration.

Election Department Request, Hereford Street, Early Voting – Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department has received a request from Michael Chinetti, Director of External Operations for the Election Department, to post a section of Hereford Street relating to early voting taking place on Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26, 2025. The parking regulation is to relocate the parking for the Boston Fire Department from Boylston Street to Hereford Street because the spaces on Boylston Street will be used for voters.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following street(s):

Hereford Street - East side (even side, right side as driven), from Boylston Street to Public Alley 443

CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown Halloween Event – Friday, October 31, 2025

The annual Charlestown Halloween Parade is scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 and it has been requested that certain areas be posted with a temporary parking restriction in the interest of safety to the public.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday on the following street(s):

Monument Square - Both sides, around the entire square / monument.

Monument Avenue - Both sides, from Monument Square to Warren Street.

Winthrop Street - Both sides, from Monument Square to Common Street.

Common Street - Both sides, from Winthrop Street to Adams Street.

Adams Street - Both sides, from Common Street to Winthrop Street.

CHINATOWN

State of the Schools Address, Josiah Quincy Upper School – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Mayor of Boston will be having the State of the Schools Address at the Josiah Quincy Upper School and as part of the planning and operation for the event, some temporary parking regulations will be implemented.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Washington Street - East side (school side), from Marginal Road to Oak Street

Maple Place - East side (even side), from Pine Street to Johnny Court

Marginal Road - North side (school side), from Harrison Avenue to Washington Street

Pine Street Place - North side (odd side), from the street light in between #3 and #5 Pine Street to Maple Place, a cone or barrel might need to be used to define this location.

DORCHESTER

Election Department Request, Codman Square – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Norfolk Street in Codman Square Parking for Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Election that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Norfolk Street - East side (even side), from Epping Street to Talbot Avenue

EAST BOSTON

East BOOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 26, 2025

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Marginal Street, East Boston - South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

Election Department Operations, Saint Stephens Street – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will be posting a section of Saint Stephens Street with Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Saint Stephens Street - North side (odd side), from Gainsborough Street to the driveway for 77 Saint Stephens Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Canine Costume Parade - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming at 633 Centre Street and beginning at 1:00 p.m., this parade proceeds over the following named streets: From 633 Centre Street, moving south on Centre Street, turning left onto South Street, and entering Loring Greenough House yard at 12 South Street.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

NORTH END

Annual Madonna Dela Cava Halloween Parade - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming on Battery Street with a start time of 1:00PM, this parade proceeds over the following – named streets: Battery Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto North Street, left onto Lewis Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Battery Street.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON WATERFRONT

Election Department Request, Boston Wharf Road – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Boston Wharf Road for Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Boston Wharf Road - West side (even side), from 22 Boston Wharf Road heading towards Congress Street on parking meters AF168 to AF172 (3 poles).

SOUTH END

Archdiocese Of Boston College and University Jubilee Eucharistic Procession - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming at Boston Common, with a start time of 10:00 a.m., this parade proceeds Over the following named streets: exiting Boston Common at Tremont Street and Boylston Street, Tremont Street, left onto Stuart Street, right onto Washington Street, ending at 1400 Washington Street - Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

WEST END

Greater Boston Walk To End Alzheimer's - Sunday, October 26, 2025

Forming at North Point Park in Cambridge with a start time at 8:30 a.m. this walk proceeds over the following named streets: North Point Park in Cambridge to Paul Revere Park, along the Harbor Walk to Constitution Road, to the Charlestown Navy Yard, to Pier 4, back to Paul Revere Park.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

Election Department Request, Blossom Street, West Roxbury – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Blossom Street to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Blossom Street(for HP Voter Parking) - North side, from after Blossom Court heading westerly in the direction of Charles Street for the first 2 meter heads (1 pole, meters AE250 and AE251)

Blossom Street(for Voter Parking 30 min limit) - North side, from after the first 2 meter heads after Blossom Court heading westerly in the direction of Charles Street for the next 4 meter heads (2 poles, meters AE252, AE253, AE254 and AE255)

WEST ROXBURY

Area E5 Halloween, West Roxbury – Friday, October 24, 2025

Area E5 of the Boston Police will be hosting their annual Halloween Party on Friday, October 31, 2025. It has been requested that Centre Street be posted with a temporary parking restriction from Belgrade Avenue, passing the police station to the rotary, on the same side as the station.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday on the following street:

Centre Street - South side, from Belgrade Avenue to West Roxbury Parkway

Election Department Request, Centre Street, West Roxbury – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Centre Street in West Roxbury at the Roche Center to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street: