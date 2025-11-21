Thinking Above the Box

Whenever the Urban Forestry Division is discussing neighborhoods in Boston that are in need of more tree canopy, Chinatown is often top of the list. This lack of trees in the neighborhood is not for lack of effort. Despite numerous occasions where Chinatown residents and activists have led Parks Department leaders and other City officials on walks throughout the neighborhood to find locations for new trees. The results have always been disappointing. Put simply, Chinatown is a difficult place to plant trees. The neighborhood has very crowded sidewalks where numerous public assets are competing for limited space. Moreover, the problems go deeper than that – literally. Underneath the streets and sidewalks of Chinatown are a labyrinth of crisscrossing public utilities that support neighborhood shops, high rise buildings, and the MBTA subway system below.

These challenges will always be present in Chinatown. Knowing this, and determined to plant new trees in the neighborhood, the City got creative.

Over a year ago, the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics proposed using above-ground planters as a potential way to get trees planted on the streets of Chinatown. The Urban Forestry Division team was excited about the idea as it seemed a promising way to further the goals of the Urban Forest Plan. It took some planning to secure the funding and evaluate what planters would be most suited to the sidewalks of Chinatown. Eventually the Office of Climate Resilience came through to fund the planters as part of its own work combating excessive heat events in the neighborhood.

The planters arrived in the tail end of this summer. However, the Division decided to wait until mid-fall for more amenable tree planting weather. As the trees were planted, residents and pedestrians were surprised to see the new installation and many smiles were shared. A total of four planters were installed on Harrison Avenue between Kneeland Street and Beach Street. Each of the planters have one Serviceberry tree growing in them, which the Urban Forestry Division will continue to water and maintain as we monitor the progress of this pilot program. The community can look forward to these trees being covered in white blossoms come spring, heralding what we hope will be the first of many growing seasons that residents and visitors of Chinatown can enjoy their beauty – and shade.