Federal judge issues tentative ruling ordering that immigrant detainees have access to legal counsel

The preliminary injunction would essentially extend a temporary restraining order that U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued in July, requiring federal immigration agencies to allow legal visitation at the B-18 detention facility seven days a week.

