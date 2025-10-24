PHOTOS: Governor Newsom deploys California Volunteers, California National Guard on humanitarian mission assisting food banks as Trump’s government shutdown delays SNAP benefits

“Today, the California Military Department is on the ground supporting food bank operations in Los Angeles,” said Major General Matthew P. Beevers. “We are grateful to play a crucial role in this effort and honored to serve our communities once again. We are supporting our interagency partners at Cal OES, CDSS, and Cal Volunteers, and proud to be part of this incredible team.”

“Today, Governor Newsom deployed the California National Guard and California Service Corps on a humanitarian mission to protect Californian families and kids from going hungry,” said GO-SERVE Director and California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “At a time when DC is shut down, we are stepping up.”