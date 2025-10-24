Two Defendants Convicted of Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Abdullah At Taqi, 26, of Queens, was convicted by a jury on all counts of an indictment charging him and co-defendant Mohamad David Hashimi with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and conspiring to launder money. Previously, on Oct. 6, as jury selection was scheduled to begin, Hashimi pleaded guilty to all counts of the indictment.

“An exceptional team uncovered the defendants’ use of electronic currency to bankroll an abhorrent organization that harbors deep-seated animosity toward America,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Their intent was to procure weapons for terrorism and now their actions will result in incarceration. Justice has been served.”

“Today, a federal jury convicted Abdullah At Taqi for conspiring to fund ISIS, a terrorist organization that has unleashed terror and unimaginable brutality across the globe,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Taqi conspired to support the group and its atrocities by funneling cryptocurrency to ISIS fighters, hoping they would establish a stronghold in the Middle East from which the group could destabilize the entire region. This conviction reflects the Department’s commitment to holding accountable those who knowingly finance terrorism.”

“The defendants used Bitcoin, PayPal and GoFundMe to fund ISIS’s deadly mission,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York. “ISIS relies on supporters, like the defendants, to sponsor its terrorist aims, which is why our office and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to disrupt that pipeline and prosecute those who provide material support to terrorist organizations and their evildoers.”

As proven at trial, At Taqi sent 15 separate Bitcoin transactions to Osama Obeida, also known as Osama Abu Obayda (Obeida), a self-proclaimed ISIS member, over the course of nearly a year. In conversations with an online confidential source (CHS‑1), At Taqi stated that he used cryptocurrency to send money “unnoticed” through a “brother,” meaning an ISIS supporter, he spoke to on an encrypted communications platform. At Taqi confirmed that the “brother” was “from Dawlah,” referring to ISIS.

In later conversations, At Taqi told CHS-1 that he had gotten back in touch with the “brother” through whom he had been sending cryptocurrency and assured CHS-1 that the brother was “from Dawlah.” The brother with whom At Taqi was communicating was Obeida. In introducing CHS-1 to Obeida, At Taqi informed CHS-1 that he had confirmed CHS-1 was trustworthy to the “brother,” Obeida, and at the same time, he vouched for the “brother” to CHS-1, indicating that he had vouched for each individual’s support for ISIS.

Obeida confided to CHS-1 that he had known At Taqi for two years and that At Taqi regularly sent money to Obeida. Obeida sent CHS-1 the below photograph of an ISIS flag and weapons with CHS-1’s online screenname and the date, to prove that the photograph was real, just taken, and that the money given to Obeida from people like the defendant was used to buy weapons for ISIS fighters.

Other messages show Obeida instructing At Taqi to delete messages and change his IP address.

Hashimi was a member of a group chat for ISIS supporters (Group Chat-1) on an encrypted platform. In early April 2021, members of Group Chat‑1 discussed posting links that purported to be raising funds for humanitarian causes, but from which the money would actually be diverted to help the “mujahideen,” an Arabic term used by ISIS supporters to refer to ISIS fighters. A co-conspirator posted a Bitcoin address, and another member of Group Chat-1 posted a link to a PayPal campaign, both of which were controlled by Obeida. In response, Hashimi told people to be careful sending links because they could be detected and arrested by law enforcement.

Through a combination of Bitcoin, PayPal, and GoFundMe, the defendants transferred thousands of dollars to Obeida, the person At Taqi identified as being “from Dawlah,” a reference to ISIS. At Taqi, Hashimi, and a third co-defendant, Seema Rahman, along with co-conspirator Khalilullah Yousuf, contributed more than $24,000 to Obeida’s Bitcoin address, with Yousuf contributing $20,347.89, At Taqi contributing $2,769.35, and Rahman contributing $927.51. The four co-conspirators also sent more than $1,000 to the PayPal account associated with Obeida, with Rahman contributing approximately $550, At Taqi contributing approximately $480, and Hashimi contributing $55. In addition, both Yousuf and Rahman created multiple GoFundMe fundraising campaigns purporting to collect money for charitable causes. Hashimi contributed $364 and At Taqi contributed $200 through the Yousuf-created GoFundMe campaigns, while Rahman raised approximately $10,000 through the GoFundMe campaigns that she created, and then wired the proceeds, approximately $10,024, to individuals connected to Obeida via Western Union.

At sentencing, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.

Rahman pleaded guilty in January 2025 to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and is awaiting sentencing. Yousuf was arrested and prosecuted in Canada.

The FBI New York Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nina C. Gupta, Gilbert M. Rein, and Ellen H. Sise for the Eastern District of New York are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Trial Attorney Alicia Cook of the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section and Paralegal Specialist Magdalena St. Surin.