Adega Gaucha’s First Dineout Lauderdale Draws Hundreds to Deerfield Beach

Adega Gaucha Joined Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Premier Annual Culinary Celebration

Being part of Dineout Lauderdale 2025 was a major achievement for us. We wanted to contribute to promoting dining and tourism in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area”
— Elthon Figueiredo
DEERFIELD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha, the best Brazilian steakhouse in Florida, participated in Dineout Lauderdale 2025. Considered as Greater Fort Lauderdale’s premier annual culinary event, Dineout Lauderdale has various restaurants and bars in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area that offer special, multi-course menus at fixed price points. This event, promoted by Visit Lauderdale, is designed to showcase the region's diverse culinary scene and attract locals and visitors. For this year, the event ran from August 1 to September 30, 2025. Adega Gaucha’s Deerfield location participated in this annual gastronomic event for the very first time.

The event brought in hundreds of new guests to the newest Adega Gaucha location. In only four months, the New Deerfield location, since opening, has gained more than 1000 five-star reviews on Google, and it’s the 2nd best-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor already. Joining Dineout Lauderdale allowed hundreds more to discover the gastronomic experience that it offers.

Adega Gaucha, inspired by the rich traditions and culinary artistry of the southern Brazilian Gaucho cowboy, redefines the Brazilian steakhouse experience. The restaurant started in Orlando and was quickly followed by a new location in Kissimmee. They opened their Deerfield Beach location in April of this year.

As the highest-rated Brazilian steakhouse in Florida, Adega Gaucha has an unwavering commitment to excellence. The restaurant has stolen the hearts of local patrons, as reflected in glowing reviews across platforms such as TripAdvisor, Google, and OpenTable. These genuinely delighted reviews highlight Adega Gaucha's dedication to delivering an unparalleled dining experience that appeals to guests from all walks of life.

Adega Gaucha has been awarded the TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice® Award for 2025 for the third year in a row. The restaurant chain has also been named as the 2025 Best of Florida Winner in the Steakhouse Category by Guide to Florida for the third year in a row. This Brazilian steakhouse also received the prestigious Diners' Choice Award from OpenTable. These recognitions have further solidified its reputation as one of Florida’s most celebrated and frequently visited steakhouses.

Adega Gaucha’s menu features dishes such as Ribeye Steak (Beef Ancho), Pork Ribs (Costela de Porco), Grilled Chicken (Frango), Bacon-Wrapped Medallions (Medalhões com Bacon), Pork Tenderloin with Cheese (Lombinho com Queijo), Filet Mignon, and Top Sirloin (Alcatra). For dessert, options range from a Brigadeiro Trio to Açaí Panna Cotta.

“Being part of Dineout Lauderdale 2025 was a major achievement for us. We wanted to contribute to promoting dining and tourism in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. At the same time, we wanted to show everyone what we have to offer when it comes to an authentic Brazilian dining experience,” said Elthon Figueiredo, Operating Partner of the Deerfield Beach location. “We are confident that this is just the first year of a long and fruitful partnership,” he added.

As Adega Gaucha celebrates this notable achievement, it is ready to welcome both loyal patrons and new guests. The restaurant's promise remains consistent: to offer a Gaucho-style dining experience that speaks to the heart of Brazilian gastronomy.

For more information and reservations at Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, visit www.adegagaucha.com.

About

Inspired by the cowboys who worked the ranches and plains of Brazil, Adega Gaucha redefines the Brazilian steakhouse experience, blending the comfort and service of fine dining with the authentic, welcoming spirit of Gaucho tradition. At the heart of this vision is Ricardo Oliveira, a veteran restaurateur with over two decades of experience dedicated to excellence in Brazilian steakhouses. Under his leadership, Adega Gaucha has garnered multiple accolades, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice, and recognition in the Best of Florida Awards, all of them three years in a row (2023, 2024 and 2025). Since launching its flagship in Orlando, Adega Gaucha has expanded its presence with new locations in Kissimmee (2024) and Deerfield Beach (2025). Across all sites, the restaurant remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fine dining, honoring the long, proud tradition of the Brazilian cowboys and ranchers who inspired this culinary movement. By focusing on the authentic flavors of churrasco and delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, Adega Gaucha ensures that every guest enjoys an experience that is both refined and true to its Brazilian roots.

