Weekly Traffic Update: October 24, 2025

New Hampshire St. to close from 10th St. to 11th St.

Beginning Monday, October 27, contractors for a project at 1000 New Hampshire St. will close New Hampshire St. from 10th St. to 11th St. to perform road improvements. A signed detour to Massachusetts St. will be provided.

The City anticipates this project to end the same day, Monday, October 27, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov