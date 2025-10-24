Voice-Powered AI Device Enters Children's Technology Market Amid Screen Time Debate

Rob LoCascio shows off the KID device, an AI Creation device designed to help kids create vs just consume content. Leo, who is the KEO of Kidco.ai, uses the KID device

Kid Company launches alternative to video-based entertainment as parents seek new solutions

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new voice-powered device aimed at redirecting children's screen time toward creative activities is entering the market ahead of the 2025 holiday season, as research continues to fuel parental concerns about digital media consumption.Kid Company's KID device, developed by conversational AI veteran Robert LoCascio, uses artificial intelligence to guide children through storytelling and creative projects rather than providing access to video content. The device is now available for pre-order at kidco.ai.Growing Concerns Over Screen TimeThe launch comes as data on children's media habits raises questions about developmental impacts. Common Sense Media's 2021 census found children ages 8-12 spend an average of 5 hours and 33 minutes daily on entertainment screens, while teens average 8 hours and 39 minutes—representing a 17% increase from 2019, not including school-related usage.The American Academy of Pediatrics has documented associations between excessive passive screen time and attention difficulties, language development delays, sleep disruption, and social skill challenges. Research published in JAMA Pediatrics identified correlations between higher screen media use and reduced white matter development in preschool-age children's brains, particularly in areas supporting language and literacy.Dr. Jenny Radesky of the University of Michigan, in an NIH interview, observed that many apps and platforms "learn what kids like and offer them more of it," creating engagement loops that maximize time spent on the platform.A 2020 Pew Research study found that 71% of parents with children under 12 worry about the amount of time their kids spend in front of screens.Product Design and FeaturesThe KID device operates without internet connectivity and does not provide access to YouTube, TikTok, or other video platforms. Instead, it uses voice recognition and conversational AI to engage children in creative activities.Children can develop multi-chapter stories through voice interaction, design characters that can be printed as artwork for coloring, and participate in educational conversations. The AI system adapts its responses based on the child's age and previous sessions.A companion app provides parents with activity monitoring, usage time controls, content parameter settings, and the ability to create custom educational prompts. The app also enables family members including grandparents to contribute to stories or create content accessible through the device.Content updates are delivered through the parent-controlled app rather than through open internet access.Developer BackgroundLoCascio founded LivePerson in 1995, pioneering web-based customer service chat. He led the company for 28 years, building it into a publicly-traded conversational AI platform before focusing on Kid Company. He also founded EqualAI, a nonprofit organization working to reduce bias in artificial intelligence systems."The goal is to shift technology's role from passive consumption to active creation," LoCascio said.Pricing and Availability The device is priced at $299.99 with a $19.99 monthly subscription that provides ongoing content updates and feature additions. This positions it in the premium segment of the children's technology market, which is projected to exceed $50 billion globally.The pricing model differs from both ad-supported free platforms and existing audio-focused devices like Yoto and Toniebox, which typically require purchasing individual content cards ranging from $8 to $20 each.The company reports receiving feedback from beta testing programs and demonstrations at events including Maker Faire.The device is designed for children ages 4 to 14, with AI responses calibrated to different developmental stages.Buy now at kidco.ai!

