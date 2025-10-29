LivePerson Founder's Personal Parenting Experience Inspires Creation of Voice-Powered Children's Creative Device

Leo, who is the KEO of Kidco.ai, uses the KID device

Robert LoCascio Launches Kid Company and KID Device After Observing Need for Creation-Focused Children's Technology

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The former Founder & CEO of LivePerson, a publicly-traded company that pioneered web-chat technology, has launched a new children's device inspired by his experiences as a parent. Robert LoCascio, who spent 28 years building LivePerson into a leading conversational AI platform, said observations of his four-year-old son's media habits led him to develop a creation-focused alternative for children's screen time."I saw an opportunity to apply conversational AI technology in a way that supports children's creative development," LoCascio said in describing his motivation for founding Kid Company. "As both a technology expert and a parent, I wanted to create tools that help kids actively create rather than passively consume content."From Enterprise AI to Children's Creative ToolsThe experience was particularly meaningful for LoCascio, whose career has been built on creating AI systems for business applications. As a parent, he said he wanted to bring that same technological sophistication to tools designed specifically for child development.LoCascio explored existing children's technology options including audio players, educational tablets, and various interactive devices. Through this research, he identified what he saw as an opportunity: creating a platform focused on active creation rather than content consumption.The Collaborative Storytelling BreakthroughThe inspiration for the KID device came during bedtime routines. LoCascio began experimenting with AI tools to create collaborative stories with his son Lorenzo as the main character."His engagement was remarkable," LoCascio said. "He was making creative decisions—'Make the dragon purple!' 'I want to go to space!' 'Can Mommy be in the story?' We were truly collaborating on something he was creating."Over the course of a week, Lorenzo, then four years old and pre-literate, dictated an eight-chapter story that LoCascio had printed and bound as a physical book."He wanted it read to him repeatedly," LoCascio said. "Seeing him take such pride in something he had created showed me the power of giving children creative tools rather than just entertainment options."That experience led LoCascio to found Kid Company and develop the KID device—a voice-powered creative tool designed to facilitate this type of collaborative creation.Applying Three Decades of AI ExpertiseLoCascio's approach draws on his extensive background in conversational AI. He emphasizes that technology for children requires intentional design considerations different from business applications."The AI revolution represents tremendous opportunity for children's development," he said. "With thoughtful design focused on safety, creativity, and purpose, we can create tools that genuinely support how children learn and grow."The KID device uses voice recognition to guide children through creating stories, designing characters, and engaging in educational activities. The device operates with curated content delivery, eliminating open internet access while providing rich creative capabilities.A companion Parent Studio app gives parents visibility into their children's creative activities and control over content access—features LoCascio said emerged directly from his own experiences as a parent navigating children's technology.Creation-Focused Business ModelLoCascio has priced the device at $299.99 with a $19.99 monthly subscription. This pricing positions the KID device as a premium creative tool for families."This pricing reflects our commitment to a business model focused on delivering value to families," he said. "Our revenue comes from subscriptions that parents choose to maintain because the device supports their children's development, not from advertising or engagement-optimization."The subscription model provides ongoing content updates, new creative features, and access to an educational content marketplace where creators can develop experiences for the KID Community. The platform also supports integration with established educational resources including Khan Academy, Duolingo, and Google.Addressing Modern Parenting ChallengesLoCascio's entry into children's technology comes amid documented changes in children's media habits. Common Sense Media's 2021 census found children ages 8-12 spend an average of over 5 hours daily on entertainment screens, up 17% from 2019.The American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasized the importance of active, educational screen time that supports development. Research published in JAMA Pediatrics has documented the benefits of interactive, creation-focused technology use in children."Parents are actively seeking tools that make screen time more productive and developmental," LoCascio said. "The KID device aims to meet that need by providing genuinely creative capabilities designed specifically for how children learn."Looking ForwardLoCascio views the KID device as the first step in a broader mission to create child-focused AI tools."As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in children's lives, having their early experiences focused on creation and learning will shape their lifelong relationship with technology," he said. "I want to ensure children see AI as a tool that amplifies their creativity and capabilities."The device is designed for children ages 4-14, with AI responses that adapt to developmental stages. Features include voice-activated story creation, interactive educational content, printable creative outputs, and parent-controlled customization options.Availability The KID device is available for order at kidco.ai, with initial shipments guaranteed for the 2025 holiday season.About Robert LoCascioRobert LoCascio founded LivePerson in 1995, pioneering web-based chat for customer service and growing the company into a publicly-traded leader in conversational AI. He also founded EqualAI, a nonprofit focused on reducing bias in artificial intelligence systems. His nearly three decades of experience building conversational AI systems informs Kid Company's approach to age-appropriate, development-focused AI interactions for children.About Kid CompanyKid Company develops AI-powered creative tools designed specifically for child development. The company's mission centers on providing children with technology that supports creativity, learning, and active engagement while giving parents comprehensive visibility and control. The KID device represents the company's first product, with future releases planned to expand creative and educational capabilities.For more information, visit kidco.ai.

