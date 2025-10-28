LivePerson Founder Launches AI-Powered Creative Device for Children Ages 4-12

Rob LoCascio shows off the KID device, an AI Creation device designed to help kids create vs just consume content. Leo, who is the KEO of Kidco.ai, uses the KID device

Tech entrepreneur behind Web Chat AI giant enters kids' technology market with voice-powered creative device

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kid Company Introduces AI-Powered KID Device Designed to Support Child Creativity and Development Through Interactive Storytelling and Educational FeatureRobert LoCascio, Founder and former CEO of publicly-traded LivePerson, has launched Kid Company and its flagship KID device—a voice-powered creative companion designed to help children develop storytelling skills, creative thinking, and educational competencies through interactive AI technology.LoCascio, who spent 28 years building LivePerson into a leader in conversational AI, is now applying his expertise in artificial intelligence to children's creative development."We've spent years perfecting conversational AI for businesses," LoCascio said. "Now I'm using that same technology to give kids tools that develop their creativity and learning capabilities through active participation and creation."Supporting Children's Creative DevelopmentLoCascio's timing aligns with growing interest in creation-focused children's technology. According to Common Sense Media's 2021 census, children ages 8-12 spend an average of 5 hours and 33 minutes daily on entertainment screens, while teens average 8 hours and 39 minutes—a 17% increase from 2019, excluding schoolwork.The American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasized the importance of active, engaged screen time over passive consumption for supporting healthy child development. Research published in JAMA Pediatrics has highlighted the developmental benefits of interactive, educational technology use in children.Dr. Jenny Radesky of the University of Michigan has noted the importance of technology that supports rather than replaces parent-child interaction and creative play.Creation-Focused ApproachThe KID device emphasizes creative content generation rather than content consumption. It uses voice interaction to guide children through creative activities including storytelling, character creation, image generation, and educational conversations.The device operates with curated content delivery, with materials either generated through the device's AI system in response to children's voice input or provided through Kid Company's content team via app updates controlled by parents. Content is also available through an in-app content marketplace where educators and creators can develop experiences for the KID Community. The platform supports integration with educational partners including Khan Academy, Duolingo, and Google."We're building technology that supports children's natural creativity and curiosity," LoCascio explained. "Every feature is designed to encourage active participation, creative thinking, and skill development."Comprehensive Features and Parent ControlsThe KID device includes a companion Parent Studio app that allows parents to review their child's creative activities, customize content settings, and manage usage parameters including session length and content preferences. The system generates printable artwork based on children's stories and maintains conversation continuity across sessions.Parents can create custom story prompts and educational content through the app's creator portal, allowing for personalized learning experiences aligned with each child's interests and educational needs. The device is designed for children ages 4-14, with AI responses that adapt to the child's age and developmental stage.Key features include:- Voice-activated story creation and character development- Interactive educational content and learning games- Printable artwork and creative outputs- AI characters with adaptive personalities- Parent dashboard with activity visibility and controls- Custom content creation portal for parents- Curated content marketplace- Integration capabilities with educational platformsPricing and AvailabilityKid Company is offering the KID device at $299.99 with a $19.99 monthly subscription that provides ongoing content updates, new features, and access to the content marketplace. This positions it as a premium creative tool for families seeking active, educational screen time alternatives.The device is available for pre-order at kidco.ai, with initial shipments guaranteed for the 2025 holiday season.Market ContextLoCascio's entry into the children's technology market responds to demonstrated parent demand for creation-focused educational tools. A 2020 Pew Research study found that 71% of parents with children under 12 actively seek ways to make screen time more productive and educational.The global educational toy market is projected to exceed $50 billion, with increasing demand for technology-based learning tools that emphasize active participation and skill development.About Robert LoCascioLoCascio founded LivePerson in 1995, pioneering web-based chat for customer service and growing the company into a publicly-traded leader in conversational AI. He also founded EqualAI, a nonprofit focused on reducing bias in artificial intelligence systems. His experience building conversational AI systems for nearly three decades informs Kid Company's approach to age-appropriate, development-focused AI interactions for children.About Kid CompanyKid Company develops AI-powered creative tools designed specifically for child development. The company's mission centers on providing children with technology that supports creativity, learning, and active engagement while giving parents comprehensive visibility and control. The KID device represents the company's first product, with future releases planned to expand creative and educational capabilities.For more information, media inquiries, or product demonstrations, visit kidco.ai or contact media@kidco.ai.--**Media Contact:Kid CompanyEmail: media@kidco.aiWebsite: www.kidco.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.