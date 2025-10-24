Tech Entrepreneur Launches AI Device to Counter Children's Screen Time Crisis

Rob LoCascio shows off the KID device, an AI Creation device designed to help kids create vs just consume content. Leo, who is the KEO of Kidco.ai, uses the KID device

Robert LoCascio applies decades of conversational AI expertise to family technology challenge

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert LoCascio, founder of enterprise AI company LivePerson, is launching Kid Company with a device aimed at transforming how children interact with technology, drawing on a personal experience that changed his perspective on screen time. When his four-year-old son Lorenzo became absorbed in four-hour YouTube unboxing video sessions, LoCascio witnessed behavioral changes that alarmed him as both a parent and technologist."The withdrawal-like reactions when we tried to turn it off were shocking," said LoCascio, who spent 28 years developing conversational AI technology. "The algorithms weren't serving his development—they were optimizing for his attention at any cost."A Personal Solution Becomes a ProductAfter trying existing alternatives including Toniebox audio players, parental control software, and various educational apps, LoCascio found them either too expensive, too passive, or still dependent on the same device that caused the original problem.His breakthrough came when he experimented with using AI conversationally during bedtime. Lorenzo would dictate stories—space adventures, colorful creatures—which LoCascio would help develop over successive nights. The result was an eight-chapter story they printed and bound."He stopped asking for YouTube because he wanted to work on his own story," LoCascio said. "That's when I realized: technology isn't the problem. How we deploy it is."That experience led to the development of the KID device, now available for pre-order at kidco.ai ahead of the 2025 holiday season.From Consumption to CreationThe KID device operates fundamentally differently from tablets or smartphones. It uses voice interaction and AI to guide children through creative activities rather than providing access to video content.Children can create multi-chapter stories, design characters that can be printed and colored, and engage in educational conversations. The AI adapts to individual children's interests and developmental stages, building on previous sessions to maintain continuity.Unlike tablets, the device has no internet connectivity and no access to YouTube, TikTok, or other algorithm-driven platforms. Content is either generated through the device's AI in response to the child's input or delivered through parent-controlled app updates.Addressing Parental ConcernsLoCascio's timing aligns with widespread parental anxiety about screen time. According to Pew Research's 2020 study, 71% of parents with children under 12 express concern about the amount of time their kids spend in front of screens.A companion app allows parents to review their child's creative output, set usage parameters, control content access, and create custom educational prompts. Parents can monitor activity remotely without needing physical access to the device.The system also enables family participation, allowing parents and grandparents to contribute to stories or create content that children can access through the device.Market EntryThe KID device enters a growing educational technology market projected to exceed $50 billion globally. The company is positioning it as a premium alternative to both free, ad-supported platforms and existing audio-focused devices that require purchasing individual content pieces. Pricing is set at $299.99 for the device with a $19.99 monthly subscription that provides ongoing content updates and new features.About Robert LoCascioLoCascio founded LivePerson in 1995, pioneering web-based customer service chat. He led the company for 28 years, building it into a publicly-traded conversational AI platform serving over 18,000 enterprise clients. He also founded EqualAI, a nonprofit focused on reducing bias in artificial intelligence systems.Buy now at kidco.ai!

