Trump Administration delivers 5 straight months of 0 releases at the border

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for September 2025 under President Trump’s border security policies. The month caps off a historic fiscal year defined by restored control, empowered agents, and record-low crossings — even after inheriting more than three months of chaos under the previous administration.

“The numbers tell the story – enforcement works,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “We are delivering the most secure border in American history, thanks to the President’s leadership. Border crossings remain historically low, and those who do cross are being apprehended, detained, prosecuted, and swiftly removed.”

Below is a snapshot of September’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in September remained historically low:

26,002 total encounters nationwide — 93% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883.

8,386 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 95% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended in five days in September 2024.

279 USBP apprehensions per day — 95% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every two hours under the Biden administration.

Zero parole releases — compared to 9,144 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in September 2024.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

As the nation's border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans by attempting to smuggle dangerous drugs into our country. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

In September, CBP seized 644 pounds of fentanyl. Cocaine seizures increased 39% and heroin seizures increased 115% from August to September.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security

CBP is protecting the economic security of the United States by executing the President’s tariff policy. CBP has implemented 34 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. Through trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities, in September 2025 alone, CBP:

Processed $294 billion in imports

in imports Identified $32 billion in duties owed

From Jan. 20 through Sept. 30, CBP collected:

$204 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees

Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty.

