Dynamite Blockchain to Increase its Kasya Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, B.C., October 24, 2025 – Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm’s length asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated October 24, 2025, to acquire (the “Acquisition”) an additional 70,000,000 Kasya utility tokens (the “Tokens”) for 9,300,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.075 per share, for aggregate deemed consideration of $697,500 (the “Deemed Consideration”). This Deemed Consideration represents a deemed purchase price of approximately $0.01 per Kasya Token, which represents an approximately 25% discount from the market price of the Kaysa utility token on the date of entering into the Agreement1.

Strategic Expansion of the Dynamite Holdings Division

The Acquisition is intended to strengthen Dynamite’s Holdings Division by deepening the Company’s exposure to the Kasya AI ecosystem, a Kaspa-native platform purpose-built to simplify human-to-blockchain interaction through voice-first, AI-powered automation. The Company views this strategic position as a reaffirmation of its confidence in the long-term growth potential of the Kasya ecosystem, particularly amid several near-term catalysts which are expected to take place the coming 2 quarters including; the launch of the Kasya AI Mobile Application (“Kasya App”), the Kaspa smart-contract rollout, and the opening of Kaspa-based decentralized finance (“DeFi”) applications2

Alignment with the Kaspa Ecosystem

As Kaspa’s network continues to evolve from pure settlement infrastructure toward full-stack programmability, Kasya’s AI-driven agent model is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity in transacting across Kaspa, by enabling users to send payments, handle FX, and execute smart-contract or DeFi functions through user friendly voice commands.

“We believe Kasya will serve as a vital interface bridging real-world adoption with Kaspa’s technical advantages—feeless, sub-second settlement and high throughput—all anchored by the Kasya token economy,” explained Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

“As Kaspa introduces smart contracts and DeFi capabilities, Kasya is positioned to become the simplest and most intuitive gateway for users and developers alike. The Company’s strategic acquisition of additional Kasya tokens is intended to capture the anticipated growth in the token that we expect will following the upcoming launch of the Kasya App, the introduction of Kaspa-based smart contracts and the opening of Kaspa-based DeFi applications,” concluded Mr. Sood.

Closing Conditions

The Company aims to close the Acquisition on or before October 31, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) acceptance.

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock.com) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the proposed Kasya acquisition further strengthening Dynamite’s Holdings Division by deepening the Company’s exposure to the Kasya AI ecosystem; the Company’s belief of the long-term growth potential of the Kasya ecosystem; the Company’s belief that several near-term catalysts, including the launch of the Kasya app, the Kaspa smart-contract rollout, and the opening of Kaspa-based DeFi applications, will benefit the Kasya AI ecosystem; the anticipated launch of Kaspa smart contracts and DeFi; the Kasya token and Kasya AI ecosystem’s alignment with the Kaspa network; the expectation of Kaspa’s network to continue to evolve from pure settlement infrastructure toward full-stack programmability; Kasya’s AI-driven agent model being uniquely positioned to reduce complexity in transacting across Kaspa, enabling users to send payments, handle FX, and execute smart-contract or DeFi functions through user friendly commands; the Company’s belief that Kasya will serve as a vital interface layer bridging real-world adoption with Kaspa’s technical advantages all anchored by Kasya’s token economy; and Kasya being positioned to become the simplest and most intuitive gateway for users and developers alike; the Company’s intention to capture anticipated growth in the Kasya token that will follow the upcoming launch of the Kasya App, the introduction of Kaspa-based smart contracts and the opening of Kaspa-based DeFi applications. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

Reference

1 – https://kaspa.com/tokens/marketplace/token/KASYA

2 - . Further information on Kasya’s upcoming growth catalysts can be found in its Whitepaper, available at https://kasya.io/white-paper



The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

