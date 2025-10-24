SIDEC Fair as a platform for dialogue, networking, and strategic thinking

SLOVENIA, October 24 - The Director General of the Logistics Directorate at the Ministry of Defence, Željko Kralj, assessed the events as extremely successful, as they exceeded the organisers' expectations in all respects.

As part of the professional program at the SIDEC fair and conference, participants heard about recent developments in the defence industry, and defence research and development. They also learned about the banking sector's response to security changes, and the accelerated strengthening of cooperation between all stakeholders, which has been taking place in recent years as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster. The latter two co-organised the SIDEC fair and conference with the support of the Slovenian Armed Forces with the aim of making it a platform for dialogue, networking, and strategic thinking. This was followed by four technology panels on cyber security, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, and future technologies. These will also be made available to the interested public on the Ministry of Defence's YouTube channel.

The exhibition space featured 106 exhibition stands covering a total of more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, representing 178 companies and organisations from 20 countries, including 109 from Slovenia. Among the 69 foreign exhibitors, the most represented countries were Austria, Germany, Turkey, Great Britain, Croatia, and France. In the first days of the SIDEC fair, when, unlike on the last day, prior registration was mandatory, the organiser recorded more than ten thousand visitors. As many as 143 subcontractors were involved in the organisation of the fair.

Several important documents were signed during the SIDEC fair. The Minister of Defence signed an agreement on cooperation in equipment testing with four faculties, the Slovenian Armed Forces, and the Slovenian Institute of Quality and Metrology. Two contracts were signed: a research for the development of intelligent weapon systems and graphics engines in simulation systems with a total value of €4.7 million, confirming the Ministry of Defence's intention to continue to promote the development of the Slovenian defence industry by investing in development projects. Ministry representatives were present at the signing of a €7 million contract between Rheinmetall and the Slovenian company Bijol for the supply of components to be installed on Slovenian MA1HX tactical vehicles, opening the door for the Slovenian company to engage in more extensive cooperation with this German giant. The signing of the handover protocol for six more Belin unmanned aerial systems marked the end of the Montenegrin Ministry's purchase project from the Ajdovščina-based company C-Astral, which was carried out on a government-to-government basis. The Turkish company Otokar signed a contract with the Slovenian company Guardiaris for the exclusive supply of simulators for Turkish weapon systems, while the Croatian company DOK-ING and the Slovenian company VALHALLA TURRETS signed a strategic partnership agreement. There were also numerous bilateral meetings between the Slovenian Ministry of Defence and the defence ministries of other countries.

On the last day of the SIDEC fair, participants were also delighted by the news that the company DOVOS had published a public call for companies to submit non-binding statements of interest to present proposals for the industrialisation of products in the field of defence, security, and resilience, which will be open until December 22 this year. Due to the needs and success of the SIDEC fair, the organisers – the Ministry of Defence and the Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster – announced that the next fair, which was initially intended to be a biennial event, will be held between 10 and 12 November 2026.

At the promotional event »V službi domovine«, which took place simultaneously at the Celje Exhibition Centre, more than 30 different units of the Slovenian Armed Forces presented themselves through static and dynamic activities. More than 250 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces participated in the event, showcasing 60 different military professions to young people. Organised in collaboration with secondary school principals, the event attracted more than 3,500 students from 26 secondary schools, as well as other young people interested in the work and technology of the Slovenian Armed Forces. Approximately 2,000 young people visiting the event each day. As a credible employer, the Slovenian Armed Forces offers many employment opportunities in various fields, from personal development and healthy lifestyles to working with modern technology and weapons. It brings employees together into a unified team that emphasises caring for one another.