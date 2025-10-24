AG Rayfield Statement on National Guard Deployment Court Hearing

Today, the U.S. District Court heard arguments on whether to dissolve the second temporary restraining order in the National Guard case and is taking the matter under advisement. Judge Karin Immergut indicated she will issue a decision by Monday, and possibly earlier.

“The court is taking the time it needs to weigh this unprecedented issue. The stakes are high — for the Constitution, for Oregon’s sovereignty, and for the safety of our communities.

“Regardless of how the court rules, this fight is not over. Next week we will move to trial on the merits, where we will put on evidence proving that this deployment is unnecessary and unlawful.

“We’re grateful the court is giving thoughtful consideration to the facts and to the new information that’s come to light. In the meantime, I urge Oregonians to keep Portland safe and peaceful — and to continue showing the world who we are.”