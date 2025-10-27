Huntington Bank Launches Connected Deposits with Qolo to Transform Commercial Banking

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qolo is proud to announce its strategic alignment with The Huntington National Bank to deliver a next-generation treasury solution for commercial clients. This initiative introduces the Connected Deposits platform, Huntington’s new ledgering and Virtual Account Management (VAM) platform, powered by Qolo’s flexible technology stack.The Connected Deposits platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial banking clients by enabling real-time cash visibility, streamlined reconciliation and scalable sub-account management, all within Huntington’s trusted infrastructure. The solution reflects Huntington’s commitment to modernizing treasury capabilities and delivering differentiated value to clients across industries.“With Qolo’s technology powering Connected Deposits, we’re able to offer enhanced efficiency across complex cash management needs for our commercial clients,” said Alex Tsarnas, head of Huntington’s national deposits business. “This platform strengthens our ability to serve clients with specialized requirements while reinforcing Huntington’s commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.”“Our alignment with Huntington reflects a shared vision for the future of commercial banking,” said Patricia Montesi, Founder and CEO at Qolo. “Together, we’ve built a solution that empowers businesses to operate with greater agility, transparency and control.”“Through our partnership with Qolo, Huntington is taking a decisive step forward in commercial banking innovation,” said Deepak Kapoor, head of enterprise payments products? at Huntington Bank. “Connected Deposits will empower our clients with the tools they need to manage their finances more efficiently and securely, while reinforcing Huntington’s position as a forward-thinking leader in treasury management.”The launch of Connected Deposits follows Huntington’s minority strategic investment in Qolo earlier this year, underscoring the bank’s focus on innovation and client-centric growth. The solution will debut at Money20/20 in Las Vegas Oct. 26-29, where leaders from both organizations will share insights into the development process and the broader impact on the commercial banking landscape.About QoloQolo's mission is to accelerate the world's journey to simplify payments. Through our all-in-one card issuing, ledger, and payments platform, we empower our customers to launch innovative financial products, centralize their payments infrastructures, and provide real-time visibility into their payment solutions–all while also speeding time to market and lowering total cost of ownership. Qolo's next-generation infrastructure provides instant access to payments data, analytics, card and account generation, and money movement. Join us as we reshape the future of payments.About HuntingtonHuntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

