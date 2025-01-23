Qolo Appoints Rouzbeh Rotabi as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Veteran Fintech Leader Takes on CRO Role to Drive Qolo's Next Phase of Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qolo is revolutionizing the payments industry by creating the nexus between banks, payments, and digital ledger. Qolo is excited to announce the appointment of Rouzbeh Rotabi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective January 2025. This strategic appointment highlights Qolo’s dedication to advancing its Go-To-Market strategy and driving its next phase of growth and execution.With over 20 years of leadership experience in fintech, Rouzbeh Rotabi has played a pivotal role in shaping Qolo’s vision and operational success, making him the ideal leader to drive the company’s Go-To-Market strategy into the future. Joining Qolo at a critical time, Rouzbeh will focus on expanding the company’s customer base, driving innovation, and amplifying the reach of Qolo’s cutting-edge payment solutions.Rouzbeh brings a wealth of expertise in driving scalable growth and operational excellence. Before joining Qolo, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Orum, where he built the company’s entire Go-To-Market function from the ground up and successfully delivered its first set of customers. Prior to Orum, he was Vice President of Customer Success at Marqeta, where he spearheaded customer growth initiatives, expanded the company’s global presence, and significantly enhanced organizational value, contributing to Marqeta’s successful IPO.Throughout his career, Rouzbeh has held leadership roles at Concora Credit, Green Dot Corporation, and Blackhawk Network. His relentless focus on growth, customer retention, and innovation has consistently driven results and enhanced shareholder value, positioning him as a trusted leader in the fintech industry."It’s an honor to join Qolo as Chief Revenue Officer," said Rouzbeh Rotabi. "Having started my career in FinTech with Patricia (CEO of Qolo), I’ve always admired her visionary leadership and dedication to delivering meaningful solutions for customers. Being part of Qolo’s growth journey has been immensely fulfilling, and I’m eager to step into this role as we embark on scaling the company. My focus is on driving Qolo’s growth, fostering innovation, and advancing our mission to provide the most cutting-edge payments solutions for our customers and partners. This journey is a collective effort—it’s about the strength of the Qolo team and the transformative work we accomplish together."“Rouzbeh is an exceptional executive whose leadership, expertise, and vision will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate at Qolo,” said Patricia Montesi, CEO of Qolo. “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Rouzbeh for over two decades, having started in the early days of FinTech together. Over the years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the purpose, passion, and energy he brings to our organization. Rouzbeh’s deep understanding of the industry, his customer-centric approach, and his relentless dedication to driving results make him the perfect fit to help Qolo scale effectively. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Qolo to new heights, and we are thrilled to have him join our team”.The appointment of Rouzbeh Rotabi as Chief Revenue Officer marks a pivotal moment in Qolo's growth journey, underscoring its commitment to scaling innovation and delivering transformative payment solutions. With Rouzbeh’s extensive fintech expertise, visionary leadership and commitment to customer success, Qolo is ready to expand its footprint and advance its mission to simplify and connect the payment ecosystem.About Qolo:Qolo is revolutionizing the payments industry by creating the nexus between banks, payments and digital ledger. Being a leading payments and ledger innovator, Qolo offers a fully integrated, end-to-end platform that delivers flexibility, scalability, and security to make it easier than ever to reconcile payments. Our mission is to simplify and future-proof payments, enabling businesses to focus on what matters most: growth and innovation.With a team of industry veterans and experts, Qolo empowers companies to manage their payment needs with agility and efficiency. From transaction processing to fund disbursement and multi-currency capabilities, our comprehensive suite of solutions supports a global ecosystem of payment partners. Whether you're a startup or an established enterprise, we help you unlock your business’s full potential through streamlined payment processes and our innovative digital ledger.Contact Information:

