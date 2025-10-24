ARtGlass to Launch Augmented Reality Tour of White House East Wing Following Demolition

Visitors enjoy an ARtGlass enabled museum tour on transparent smartglasses. Photo courtesy of ARtGlass.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to the demolition of the White House East Wing, ARtGlass today announced the rapid development of an immersive augmented reality (AR) tour that preserves and shares the rich legacy of the historic wing with the public. The AR experience recreates the demolished corridors and spaces where pivotal moments in American history unfolded, ensuring that the stories held within those walls continue to educate and inspire future generations.ARtGlass, the world’s foremost leader in wearable AR for cultural sites, has launched tours on smartglasses enjoyed by millions of visitors at sites around the world ranging from the ruins at ancient Pompeii to desert tombs in the Middle East to the former plantations of US Presidents.The East Wing, which survived for 123 years, and which housed the Office of the First Lady and the White House Family Theater, served as a center of diplomatic and cultural activity. The President ordered it demolished this week to construct a ballroom. The sudden loss of this historic space has sparked nationwide conversation about the importance of preserving our shared heritage across the country. “Like many Americans, I watched with profound sadness as the East Wing came down,” said Greg Werkheiser, Co-founder and CEO of ARtGlass, and a leading cultural heritage lawyer. “I began my career running in and out of those offices, now reduced to rubble. That experience shaped my professional journey and deepened my appreciation for the history embedded in these spaces. We have both the technology and the responsibility to ensure that history isn't fully lost.”Leveraging its no-code TourBuilder platform and expertise in rapid content development, ARtGlass is creating a comprehensive AR experience that will allow visitors to see the East Wing reappear over their real-world views from public spaces near the White House. The tour will explore the evolution of the iconic site’s architecture from Theodore Roosevelt's 1902 East Terrace through Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1942 expansion and beyond. Visitors will hear firsthand accounts from those who worked there, explore 3D reconstructions of key spaces including the Office of the First Lady and the East Colonnade with its distinctive herringbone brick floors, and re-live events that shaped American history and character."Our technology enables us to respond to moments like this with unprecedented speed and historical accuracy," said Lexi Cleveland, Executive Vice President of ARtGlass, a public historian of early American history. “What would have once taken years to develop can now be created in days or weeks. We believe this rapid response capability is increasingly crucial for cultural preservation, especially when historic sites are so quickly threatened or lost.”The East Wing AR tour incorporates historical photographs and video, holograms of historical figures, and personal narratives to create an authentic and emotionally resonant experience. Visitors using ARtGlass-enabled transparent smartglasses will interact with historical objects and leaders and gain insight into the lives and legacies of the public servants who have worked in the East Wing over the decades.The company's technology allows cultural institutions and heritage organizations to create compelling AR experiences without coding expertise, democratizing access to powerful storytelling tools. ARtGlass invites those interested in contributing materials and narratives to the tour to contact the company at: info@artglassgroup.com.ARtGlass announced that White House East Wing AR tours will be offered as soon as warm weather returns to the Nation’s capital in the spring.###About ARtGlassARtGlass, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and Milan, Italy, is the first company to scale wearable AR experiences in cultural tourism. Through its TourBuilder platform and managed services, museums, archaeological sites and beyond can create immersive, compelling location-based digital experiences for smartglasses, tablets, or smartphones. Millions of visitors worldwide have engaged with ARtGlass experiences at iconic historic and cultural sites. Visit artglassgroup.com.

