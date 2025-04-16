Alfa History and ARtGlass Unite to Bring Saudi Heritage to Life Through Augmented Reality

Through AR smartglasses, a visitor immerses in an ARtGlass tour of Hegra, unveiling the rich history of AlUla’s UNESCO-listed heritage site. Alfa History brings the Nabataean civilization to life in AlUla, blending historical research, ancient languages, and immersive storytelling to recreate the cultural richness of the past.

AL RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfa History (of the Falcon Group), the Middle East’s premier historical research and cultural storytelling company, has partnered with ARtGlass , the global leader in wearable augmented reality (AR) for heritage sites, to transform how visitors to Saudi Arabia experience history.The two industry leaders are uniquely skilled in crafting interactive, educational, entertaining, and deeply engaging experiences that connect visitors with lesser-known stories at cultural heritage sites. By combining Alfa History’s deep regional relationships and ARtGlass’ cutting-edge AR software and storytelling tools, the partners aim to bring to life the rich tapestry of ancient civilizations and heritage narratives across the Kingdom."At Alfa History, we don’t just research the past—we reimagine it for today’s world," said Remah Khalil, Founder and CEO of Alfa History. "Partnering with ARtGlass allows us to blend deep historical insight with immersive technology, transforming how people experience heritage—not as distant memories, but as living, breathing stories they can step into."Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to advance innovation, technology, and sustainable growth in the heritage sector, the partnership will deliver AR experiences tailored to the country’s unique historic sites and local heritage themes. Alfa History will provide its in-depth knowledge of ancient civilizations and Saudi culture, while ARtGlass will leverage its powerful TourBuilder software and patented touring strategies to create seamless, interactive AR experiences—both on-site and remotely.This collaboration builds on ARtGlass’ proven success in Saudi Arabia, including the launch of the Middle East's first wearable XR tour at the Hegra UNESCO World Heritage site in AlUla. That groundbreaking project combined augmented and virtual reality to immerse visitors in the ancient Nabataean world—setting a new benchmark for immersive heritage interpretation in the region.“At ARtGlass, we believe that cutting-edge technology paired with powerful storytelling can transform how people connect with history,” said Jack Craine, Global Sales Consultant at ARtGlass. “Our partnership with Alfa History will bring this vision to life, enabling us to create culturally-sensitive, immersive experiences that honor the past while inspiring future generations.”Instead of relying on traditional physical reconstructions, this initiative harnesses the power of wearable AR to create cost-effective, non-invasive historical storytelling solutions. This approach preserves the authenticity and integrity of heritage sites while offering new, dynamic ways to engage visitors.In addition, the partnership will establish pilot programs and demonstrations to showcase AR technology’s potential for cultural education and tourism development.Beyond the visitor experience, the collaboration will also invest in local capacity-building. Alfa History will lead specialized training programs for Saudi curators, researchers, and heritage professionals to grow expertise in AR-based storytelling and site interpretation.Together, Alfa History and ARtGlass are pioneering a bold new future for heritage interpretation in Saudi Arabia, where history doesn’t just inform, it immerses.###About Alfa History (Falcon Group):Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, Alfa History is the Middle East’s first firm specializing in historical research and artistic presentation, with a focus on the creative interpretation of civilizations and heritage. The company collaborates with leading historians, academics, writers, and designers to revive both tangible and intangible heritage—through restoration, preservation, and the creation of rich, inclusive cultural narratives presented at heritage sites, museums, and cultural institutions. Learn more at https://alfahistory.net/ About ARtGlass:ARtGlass, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and Milan, Italy, is the first company to scale wearable AR experiences in cultural tourism. Through its TourBuilder platform and managed services, museums, archaeological sites, and beyond can create immersive, compelling location-based digital experiences for smartglasses, tablets, or smartphones. Millions of visitors worldwide have engaged with ARtGlass experiences at iconic historic and cultural sites. Visit www.artglassgroup.com

