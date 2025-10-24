Sea Lime Lures to Showcase Patented Offshore Trolling Lure at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Lime Lures , a Tampa-based fishing gear company, has launched a new offshore trolling lure featuring patented water-channel technology designed to replicate the natural movement of fish.Founded in 2016 by local angler and entrepreneur Clint Owens, the company designs and produces all products in Florida using materials sourced within driving distance of Tampa Bay, reinforcing its commitment to American craftsmanship and coastal innovation.The inspiration for Sea Lime's signature design came to Clint Owens years ago while stopped at a red light in Queens, New York. Watching a flag wave effortlessly in the wind, he envisioned creating a lure that could replicate that same natural, flowing movement underwater. That vision led to the development of Sea Lime's patented water-channel technology, which allows water to flow directly through the lure, creating the lifelike swimming motion that triggers predatory instincts in offshore gamefish.“Some of my fondest memories growing up are spent on the water with my family and friends,” said Clint Owens, Founder and President of Sea Lime Lures. “Sea Lime was born from those moments and my desire to create a lure that not only improves fishing success but helps people make lasting memories out on the water.”The 8.25-inch Sea Lime Lure is engineered with a replacement body system that allows anglers to adjust the lure based on varying offshore conditions and target species. Its patented water-channel design lets water flow directly through the lure, creating a swimming motion that closely mimics live bait and triggers predatory instincts in offshore gamefish. Built with both polycarbonate and flexible polyester materials, the lure is designed to mimic fish-like movements, maintaining peak performance through repeated offshore use.“The physical design of the Sea Lime Lure really sets it apart from anything else on the market,” added Owens. “Instead of relying on surface action alone, the internal channels work with the water rather than against it. That gives the lure a natural movement and balance that’s incredibly lifelike - something you can see the moment it hits the water.”Sea Lime’s approach merges engineering precision with hands-on fishing experience, resulting in a lure that appeals to both professional captains and recreational anglers. Each lure is tested locally in the Gulf waters before production, ensuring the design performs effectively in real-world conditions.Beyond its innovative technology, Sea Lime Lures emphasizes the pride of being Made in America, with every stage of production completed in Florida. The company received a U.S. patent for its water-channel design and earned the Miami Boat Show New Product Innovation Award in 2016. Alongside its flagship trolling lure, Sea Lime also produces refillable lure inserts and boat storage bins, offering versatile solutions for anglers seeking reliability, longevity, and performance on the water.The Tampa-based fishing gear company will highlight its U.S.-patented, American-built lure at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show , taking place October 29–November 2, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center.About Sea Lime Lures:Sea Lime Lures is a Tampa-based fishing gear company specializing in American-made lures and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Clint Owens and his wife Bright, the company is best known for its patented lure that simulates natural bait movement by channeling water through the lure itself. Sea Lime is committed to building high-quality, Florida-made fishing gear for recreational and competitive anglers alike. Shop online at www.sealimelures.com

Sea Lime Lures Troll and Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.