IT Fusion, LLC Recognized with 2025 Best of Florida Award

SOUTH FLORIDA , FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No one plans for their Wi-Fi to drop in the middle of a client call or for ransomware to lock up their files on a Monday morning. But when it happens, the fallout can be costly. That’s where IT Fusion, LLC comes in. Serving South Florida businesses with a focus on cybersecurity and managed IT services, the company has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Award—an acknowledgment of both its technical expertise and its commitment to keeping local businesses running smoothly.What sets IT Fusion apart isn’t just its tools or certifications, but its approach. The firm operates on the belief that IT should fuel growth, not frustration. Their team monitors systems 24/7, often stopping cyberattacks before clients even know they’re at risk. With more than 100 years of collective IT experience, IT Fusion resolves 90% of support requests remotely, cutting downtime and helping businesses—from law firms to healthcare providers—stay secure and compliant without missing a beat. It’s that proactive style, paired with a clear-eyed understanding of industry-specific challenges, that has made them a trusted partner across the region.“Technology should be a driver of success, not a daily headache,” says Matt Kinsey, Managing Director and CISO. “This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us. At the end of the day, our job is simple: protect their businesses, keep them running, and make sure they can sleep at night knowing someone’s on watch.”As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and businesses become more reliant on digital infrastructure, IT Fusion plans to keep expanding its services and strengthening its defenses. The Best of Florida recognition is a milestone—but for IT Fusion, the real win is keeping South Florida businesses one step ahead of whatever comes next. Because, as they like to say: IT Fusion is Always On Guard!Click here for more information!

