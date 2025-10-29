WGOB and BMO Announce 2025 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Honourees and Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

The BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honour that recognizes one woman board leader who has made a profound impact on corporate governance in the boardroom.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) , a social-purpose company committed to advancing women in corporate governance, and BMO for Women proudly announce the 2025 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees, including the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.WGOB and BMO for Women revealed the honourees during a sold-out five-city tour across Canada in October, celebrating women’s achievements in corporate governance and marking WGOB’s 10th anniversary. The final honouree and the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award were announced yesterday at the Toronto event.“This year’s BMO Celebrating Women On Boards and Lifetime Achievement Award honourees have not only made considerable contributions to corporate governance in Canada, but they have been unwavering champions for board diversity,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc. “It is our pleasure to celebrate their impact and showcase the influence and leadership of women in the boardroom.The 2025 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees are:· Mary Garden – Western Canada· Lisa Mueller – Western Canada· Neetika Sathe – Central Canada· Janet Peddigrew – Central Canada· Cathy Bennett – Eastern CanadaThe BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honour that recognizes one woman board leader who has made a profound impact on corporate governance in the boardroom. The recipient of the BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Lifetime Achievement Award is Wendy Kei, Chair, Ontario Power Generation (POG).“I am deeply thankful to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from my peers with BMO Celebrating Women On Boards,” said Kei. “Over the years, I have been proud to champion diversity, collaboration, and effective governance on the boards on which I serve, and to support women at the beginning of their board careers who are poised to do the same. To be recognized for my work and share the stage with this group of inspiring and accomplished women board leaders is truly an honour."“The women recognized this year are setting a powerful example for the next generation of leaders through their commitment to strong governance and strategic insight. Their achievements reflect the value of experience, vision, and leadership in shaping successful organizations,” said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions, BMO, and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women. “At BMO, we are proud to celebrate these honourees and the lasting impact they are making across Canada’s business landscape.”About the BMO Celebrating Women On Boards ProgramBMO Celebrating Women On Boards honours Canadian women who excel in corporate governance and board leadership. Each year, WGOB and BMO for Women recognize five outstanding women from across Canada — two from Western Canada, two from Central Canada, and one from Eastern Canada – based on:1. Board Leadership2. Board Effectiveness3. Agent of Change for Board Diversity4. Volunteer/Community ImpactSince 2020, the program has honoured 28 women leaders. To mark WGOB’s 10th anniversary, WGOB and BMO for Women also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to one previous honouree who has continued to showcase exceptional board leadership and exemplify the program's values.For more information on the 2025 honourees, please visit Women Get On Board | BMO Celebrating Women On Boards About Women Get On BoardWomen Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social-purpose company celebrating ten years of advancing women's representation on boards. WGOB is dedicated to supporting the next generation of women corporate directors by connecting, promoting, and empowering them to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB amplifies the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. Our philosophy, known as The Power of Three, states that one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.About BMO Financial GroupBMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

