Women Get On Board Marks Its 10th Anniversary at the TSX Market Close

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) will close the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary.Alliance Advisors will support the event as an event partner.“Alliance Advisors is proud to celebrate this milestone and support WGOB’s mission to ensure boardrooms reflect the diversity and leadership that drive companies forward,” said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. “Today’s TSX celebration signals that the future of governance is inclusive, courageous, and stronger with women at the table.”Celebrating 10 Years of Increasing Women’s Participation on BoardsWomen Get On Board was founded in 2015 to support the next generation of women in corporate director roles. The company's mission is to connect, promote, and empower women to serve confidently and courageously on corporate boards. Over the past decade, WGOB has helped thousands of women improve their board knowledge, expand their networks, strengthen their resumes, prepare for interviews, and develop their leadership skills on boards.“When I began serving as a corporate director, it was uncommon to see a woman at the boardroom table,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, WGOB Founder & CEO. “That inequality motivated me to launch Women Get On Board in 2015. Today, we’re proud to celebrate 10 years of increasing women’s participation on boards.”"On behalf of my colleagues at TSX Trust and TMX Group, we are honoured to help celebrate WGOB's 10th anniversary by hosting the market close at TMX's iconic market centre," said Lara Donaldson, President and CEO of TSX Trust Company. "WGOB's accomplishments have been impressive—ten years of promoting and empowering women directors, ten years of breaking down glass ceilings and defying inequality. Women represent over 60% of TSX Trust's board of directors, and a third of TMX Group's board. It's our unwavering goal and commitment to continue to strengthen women's presence and voice, and we are delighted to mark this milestone with WGOB."Commemorative Pinning Ceremony and ReceptionFollowing the TSX market close, the WGOB 10th Anniversary Celebration will conclude with a special commemorative pinning ceremony and a reception hosted by Silvia Montefiore, Canadian Managing Partner, Business Enablement and Operations (COO-Level) and Head of People at KPMG Canada."When women have a seat at the boardroom table, businesses gain more than diversity; they gain insights. Women bring unique perspectives that challenge assumptions, expand strategic thinking, broaden strategy, and drive stronger, more sustainable results," said Silvia Montefiore. "Throughout my career, I’ve seen how mentorship and community fuel women's professional growth. Women Get On Board (WGOB) has been a powerful catalyst for this growth, empowering women as they rise into leadership. Over the past decade, WGOB members have reshaped industries, uplifted communities, and inspired future generations through board service. I look forward to seeing the lasting impact these remarkable women will continue to make on business and society."For more information, please visit Women Get On Board's website About Women Get On BoardWomen Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social-purpose company celebrating ten years of advancing women's representation on boards. WGOB is dedicated to supporting the next generation of women corporate directors through its mission to connect, promote, and empower women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB amplifies the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. Our philosophy, known as The Power of Three, states that one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.About KPMGKPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca About Alliance Advisors Investor RelationsWith headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations delivers tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industries. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory.About TSX TrustTSX Trust Company, an OSFI regulated trust company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group, is the largest Canadian-owned Transfer Agent and provider of Corporate Trust Services and Equity Plan Solutions. With a cross Canada team of 300 professionals, we have over 1,700 public and private company clients, representing approximately 2 million securityholder records in Canada. We have built our business on three key pillars - service, expertise and superb execution - each of which enables our clients to achieve their goals across a full suite of issuer and investor services.

