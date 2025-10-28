Velvet Rodeo Delivers Emotional New Single ‘Still Under Fire,’ A Powerful Anthem Honoring Veterans and the Fight to Heal

Still Under Fire - Velvet Rodeo

Drawing on real stories of veterans living with PTSD, “Still Under Fire” captures the struggle to find peace

I cried through this whole thing. Thank you to Velvet Rodeo for creating this beautiful song that captures the battle of a veteran so beautifully.” — Malorie Potter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country duo Velvet Rodeo , winners of the 2024 Josie Music Award for Country Duo of the Year and stars of the new TV series HeartStrings on the American Country Network , have released their most emotionally charged single to date: “ Still Under Fire .”Built around haunting harmonies and cinematic storytelling, the song paints a gripping portrait of love, loss, and resilience in the shadow of war. Drawing on real stories of veterans living with PTSD, “Still Under Fire” captures the struggle to find peace long after the battlefield fades — and the power of love that refuses to surrender. The official release of the song on Spotify and other streaming platforms is scheduled for Veteran's Day 11-11-25... but the video is currently available on their website VelvetRodeo.com.“This song came from a place of deep respect,” share Bryan and Leah of Velvet Rodeo. “We wanted to tell the truth about the battles that continue after service — and remind people that strength isn’t just about surviving war, it’s about surviving what comes after.”The official music video, now streaming on American Country Network and YouTube, brings that message to life with cinematic realism and emotional depth. Shot in Nashville with raw, intimate visuals, the film follows a soldier’s journey home and the unbreakable bond that helps him face the unseen fight within.The video has already struck a chord with military families and supporters across the country. Malorie Potter, wife of an Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, shared an emotional response:“Well I cried through this whole thing. Matt and Shalana, you were absolutely beautiful in this video. Thank you to Velvet Rodeo for creating this beautiful song that captures the battle of a veteran so beautifully. Matt, the vulnerability in this video and to create something like this to resonate with other soldiers and not just them but Shalana to capture the support of the ones that love them most. As someone that loves someone that fought alongside Matt, this hit home more than any other piece of music I have ever heard. This is the most moving, incredible, absolutely breathtaking, honorable piece of music and video I have seen in years — honestly, if ever. Thank you for paying tribute to the soldiers, Velvet Rodeo. Incredible. Absolutely incredible.”Known for their storytelling-driven songwriting and dynamic stage chemistry, Velvet Rodeo has earned national recognition for their authentic approach to modern country. “Still Under Fire” continues that tradition — blending heartfelt purpose with the duo’s signature sound that’s as timeless as it is contemporary.“Still Under Fire” is available now on all major streaming platforms.Watch the official video on American Country NetworkAbout Velvet RodeoVelvet Rodeo is a Nashville-based country duo made up of Bryan and Leah, celebrated for their soaring harmonies, emotionally rich lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. Winners of the 2024 Josie Music Award for Country Duo of the Year and featured stars of HeartStrings on the American Country Network, Velvet Rodeo continues to push the boundaries of modern country storytelling — delivering songs that are both powerful and deeply human.

Still Under Fire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.