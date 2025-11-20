Sam Riddle Releases New Single 'BAD PICKER' — A High-Energy Introduction to Country Music’s Next Big Star

Sam Riddle - Bad Picker Sam Riddle Live

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the bright lights of Las Vegas to the heart of Nashville, country music artist Sam Riddle is making waves with the release of his highly anticipated new single, “ BAD PICKER .” The track marks the first single from his upcoming debut album under Nashville-based record label Epifonic , set for release in early 2026.Born and raised in Montana, Riddle grew up in a showbiz family that nurtured his musical roots from an early age. His journey took him to Las Vegas, where he honed his craft performing piano and vocals up and down the Strip. With a natural ability to blend traditional country storytelling with a high-energy live performance, Sam quickly built a loyal following—opening for country superstars like Luke Bryan and Dwight Yoakam, Hank Williams Jr, Toby Keith before becoming a headliner in his own right and selling out shows with his electrifying stage presence and radio-ready sound.In early 2023, Sam caught the attention of Epifonic Records, a Nashville label on a nationwide search for groundbreaking country music talent. Recognizing his rare blend of artistry and charisma, the Epifonic team knew they had found something special. As Epifonic CEO Keith Chester put it, “We were determined to capture “Lightning in a Bottle”—bringing Sam Riddle from the stages of Las Vegas to the rest of the world.”Now, with “BAD PICKER,” Sam Riddle is ready to make his mark on country music. The song delivers his signature mix of wit, emotion, and undeniable energy—a perfect reflection of his journey from small-town Montana roots to national spotlight.“BAD PICKER” is available on all major streaming platforms on Nov 11, 2025, with the full debut album set to follow in early 2026.###

