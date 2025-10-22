Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: October 22, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Hold Public Auction for Permitted Land Use The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will auction permitted use of three publicly owned parcels in the City of Troy, Rensselaer County, as part of the state’s Use and Occupancy Permit program. Originally acquired by the state to facilitate highway improvements, the parcels will remain the property of NYSDOT and are made available for use to private entities via Use and Occupancy Permits. The properties being permitted are located at the following locations: South side of Hoosick Street, between River Street and North First Street, in the City of Troy.

North side of Hoosick Street between North First Street and Fifth Avenue in the City of Troy.

North side of Hoosick Street between Sixth Avenue and the on ramp to Route 7 in the City of Troy. The Public Voice Auction will be held on November 21, at 11 a.m. in the NYSDOT Main Office Building located at 50 Wolf Road, Albany. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. All bidders must pre-register by November 20 at 12 p.m. Bidding forms, property information, and terms and conditions can be found in the auction brochure, available online at www.dot.ny.gov/r1surplus. Bid forms can also be acquired by calling NYSDOT’s Regional Right-of-Way Office at (518) 457-9178, or emailing a request to dot.sm.r1.orow.propertymgmt@dot.ny.gov. It is recommended that prospective bidders research local municipal zoning requirements before placing bids. About the Department of Transportation

