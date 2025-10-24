Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: October 24, 2025 New York State Department of Transportation Releases New Renderings of the Current Design Options for the Cross Bronx Expressway Five Bridges Project Project Still Under Review in Advance of a Formal Public Hearing this Fall View New Renderings Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is releasing new renderings of the current design options for the project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges along the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx. The design options currently under consideration during the environmental review process include staged construction of the five bridges, without the use of a traffic division structure. One option includes a shared use path along the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway, expanding the connectivity of the existing roadway to both cyclists and pedestrians, for approximately 1.5 miles between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue, with a potential connection to the Bronx River Greenway. The second option does not include a shared-use path along the expressway. “These newly released renderings provide the community with a unique perspective of what is possible when reimaging the future of the Cross Bronx Expressway, including connectivity for both cyclists and pedestrians,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “The State Department of Transportation continues to be mindful of the needs of the community as we progress this important project to address the safety of these critical bridges, while improving connectivity including walking and biking along this vital transportation corridor.” The State Department of Transportation remains committed to engaging with the community at every step of the process as it proceeds with this important project to enhance safety and improve connectivity for Bronxites along the Cross Bronx Expressway corridor. The project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges on the Cross Bronx Expressway is necessary to enhance public safety and preserve a vital travel artery that serves approximately 150,000 vehicles each day. This project is not an expansion of the highway. The bridges, which are located between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue, were constructed between 1947 and 1958, and do not meet modern design standards for safety. They have suffered significant deterioration and have reached the end of their service lives. As part of the ongoing environmental review process, several design options were initially considered to accommodate traffic during construction and provide multi-modal connectivity. Four of the options included the use of a traffic diversion structure to detour expressway traffic away from the construction area, easing congestion and allowing construction to proceed at an expedited pace. These options have been dismissed based on public feedback. The review process will be documented in the forthcoming Environmental Assessment, which NYSDOT expects to be completed this fall. NYSDOT appreciates the community engagement on this project to date and looks forward to continued engagement as the project proceeds. A public comment period and public hearings will follow the formal release of the Environmental Assessment this fall. Learn more about the Cross Bronx Bridges project and view the renderings here. ###

