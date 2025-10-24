New Book by Ronald Howard Challenges Christians to Engage in the Civic Future of the Nation

Ronald Howard’s Decision Time urges Christian Americans to view voting as a sacred duty, vital to preserving faith, freedom, and national moral foundations.

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronald Howard, in his latest work, Decision Time , presents a measured appeal to Christian Americans to regard voting not merely as a constitutional privilege but as a divinely ordained duty. The book calls upon believers to participate conscientiously in the civic affairs of the nation in order to uphold and safeguard its moral and religious foundations.Ronald Howard articulates a reasoned argument that the endurance of a free society depends upon the active participation of its citizens. He asserts that political freedom and religious liberty are intrinsically linked, and that withdrawal from civic engagement imperils both. He demonstrates, with precise reasoning and historical perspective, how faith guided the deliberations of America’s Founding Fathers and shaped the development of the nation’s democratic principles.Decision Time examines how Christian values once shaped the moral foundation of the United States and continue to influence its national character. It analyzes the contemporary cultural and political challenges that endanger these values. The author asserts that prayer, discernment, and the conscientious exercise of the vote are vital to preserving the enduring principles of justice, liberty, and faith.Ronald Howard declares that voting is not merely a privilege but an obligation arising from gratitude to God and to those who sacrificed to secure freedom. He conveys a direct and urgent message, urging Christian Americans to regard civic participation as an expression of faith rather than an act of convenience.Decision Time offers readers a framework to understand how individual action, guided by faith, influences the nation’s future. It promotes reflection, conviction, and steadfast commitment to the foundational ideals of the United States.Decision Time is now available on Amazon and at https://ronaldleehoward.com/ About the AuthorRonald Howard exemplifies a life defined by faith, discipline, and an enduring sense of duty. He commenced his military service by enlisting in the Marine Corps Reserve while attending high school and college, undergoing training at Camp Pendleton, California, during the 1950s. Over a distinguished twenty-eight-year career in the United States Armed Forces, he served fourteen months in Vietnam and retired from the United States Air Force with more than nine hundred combat flying hours. During his first overseas assignment in the United Kingdom, he met and later married his wife. Following his military retirement, he held senior executive positions in national sales and marketing organizations.Further information and official updates are available through Ronald Howard’s Website and verified email.

