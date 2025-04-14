'The Golden Child' by Djuze’ D’erriba: A Deep Exploration of Identity and Stigma in a Supernatural Realm

Jose A. Lopes (Djuze’ D’erriba)

The Golden Child: Book 1 by Djuze D’erriba explores identity, stigma, and supernatural belief through a boy marked by prophecy in a haunted, isolated village.

QUINCY, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Djuze’ D’erriba’s debut novel, The Golden Child , explores the intersection of folklore, psychological isolation, and social rejection within a supernatural framework. Set in the fictional village of Palonkon, the novel chronicles the life of Anthony, a child born under a local prophecy and marked by an unusual physical sign that provokes fear and rejection from his family and community.Anthony’s parents, to distance him from a foretold fate, seek intervention from a group of witches, initiating a series of consequences that affect his personal development and self-perception. Positioned between the human and the mystical, Anthony's adolescence is characterized by internal conflict, cultural misunderstanding, and estrangement. The novel traces his psychological and emotional evolution as he confronts questions of identity, power, and belief.Through the lens of supernatural allegory, The Golden Child addresses broader themes of social marginalization, familial rejection, and spiritual ambiguity. Structured as a work of speculative fiction, the book incorporates elements of myth, community fear, and inner resilience without presenting fixed conclusions.The Golden Child: Book 1 is now available for purchase on Amazon About the AuthorJose A Lopes, better known by his pen name Djuze’ D’erriba, is an educator and researcher with a background in English education, school leadership, and mental health counseling. He holds a B.A. in English, an M.Ed. in Interdisciplinary Studies, and two Certificates of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) in School Administration and School Guidance & Mental Health Counseling. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate (ABD) in Education Policy, Leadership, and Management. A former English Language Arts teacher and school administrator in Massachusetts, he integrates his academic training and professional experience into fiction that explores psychological depth, cultural dynamics, and the complexities of human identity.You can reach Djuze’ D’erriba through;Email: jose.lopes@waldenu.eduPhone: 617-842-6726

