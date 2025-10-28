Techo-Bloc’s 2025 Commercial Catalog Highlights How Paving Design Shapes Today’s Public Spaces

Campus Community Centre in Repentigny, Quebec. Public space built using Techo-Bloc's pavers. Pedestrian plaza

From parks to plazas, the catalog shows how durable materials and thoughtful design create welcoming, long-lasting public spaces.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across North America, public spaces are evolving into canvases for connection — places where movement, culture, and creativity meet. From plazas to playgrounds, outdoor design is becoming a stage for human interaction and shared experiences. Techo-Bloc’s 2025 Commercial Catalog celebrates this shift and showcases how architects and landscape designers are using paving systems to connect people and places, blending art, performance, and sustainability in shared spaces.Design That Brings People TogetherThe catalog features case studies that show how thoughtful materials can shape community life. For example:- In Terrebonne, Quebec, Parc Philippe-Villeneuve was redeveloped for the city’s 350th anniversary, transforming it into a community hub where athletics, culture, and daily life converge.- In Repentigny, Quebec, asphalt was reimagined as a plaza alive with shade, water, and play.Each project demonstrates how Techo-Bloc products deliver both aesthetic vision and technical performance, even under demanding conditions.Inspiration Meets ExpertiseAlongside Techo-Bloc products, the catalog features:- Expanded insight on permeable pavements, showcasing how resilient landscapes can be designed to meet today’s environmental and regulatory demands.- Standout case studies that highlight real-world public projects where design innovation, material technology, and user experience converge.- An enhanced mosaic section created to ignite bold creativity within the architectural and design community.- Direct access to technical resources—including documentation, samples, and in-house engineering support—to help specifiers design with confidence.Explore Projects in DepthEvery case study is backed by digital landing pages with extended imagery and videos, giving architects the ability to explore projects in greater depth and share inspiration with clients and stakeholders.“Public spaces demand more than durability — they need to tell a story, foster identity, and perform under real-world pressures. Our catalog gives architects both inspiration and the technical tools to achieve that,” said Jessica Ciccarello, Director of Branding & Marketing at Techo-Bloc.The 2025 Commercial Catalog is now available in both print and digital formats and is a resource for architects, landscape architects, and design teams shaping tomorrow’s public and commercial spaces.Explore Techo-Bloc’s 2025 Case Studies Techo-Bloc is a North American manufacturer of high-performance architectural paving and masonry products. Focused on design freedom, environmental performance, and long-term durability, Techo-Bloc supports architects, landscape designers, and engineers in creating spaces that last.

