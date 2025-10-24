MSD Approval Expands Sustainable Design Options in St. Louis

Commercial parking using Techo-Bloc's permeable pavers

New approval supports greener, more sustainable streetscapes across the region.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis developers and design teams now have a new tool to fight flooding and build more sustainable streetscapes. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) has officially approved Techo-Bloc’s permeable paver systems for use on public and commercial projects — opening the door to greener, more resilient development citywide.The approval supports MSD’s broader stormwater management goals and comes as St. Louis continues to invest in resilient infrastructure. Record rain events in recent years have underscored the need for materials and systems that help manage water at the source.“This approval reflects both the technical performance of our products and the depth of our expertise. It also gives design teams in St-Louis a reliable option for managing stormwater and helping communities build more resilient infrastructure,” said Lincoln J. Paiva, Director of Technical Services at Techo-Bloc.Why It Matters for St. Louis- Reduces flooding and pressure on stormwater infrastructure- Supports greener, more walkable streets and plazas- Enables more resilient public works and development projects- Simplifies approval for architects, engineers, and municipalities working under MSD regulationsAbout the MSD ApprovalThe Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) establishes design and engineering standards for stormwater management across the region. Materials listed on the MSD Approved Materials List must meet rigorous criteria for infiltration, strength, and maintainability — among the most demanding in the country.Techo-Bloc designs and manufactures high-performance architectural paving and masonry products that combine engineering precision with design freedom. The company partners with architects, engineers, and landscape professionals to build spaces that stand the test of time — from public infrastructure to private development.For MSD documentation, stamped details, or specification support, contact Techo-Bloc's engineering team at Engineering@techo-bloc.com

