Yost Files Lawsuit to Dissolve Nonprofit Accused of Giving ‘Blank Check’ to Board President

(LISBON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking a Columbiana County nonprofit to court for allegedly misusing charitable funds and letting its board president live rent-free on the organization’s 43-acre property.



“This nonprofit has served no charitable purpose for years, operating only as a personal ATM and a source of free housing for its president,” Yost said. “The jig is up.”



The lawsuit seeks to dissolve Lamb’s House, located in the village of Rogers, and asks the court to appoint a receiver to manage the nonprofit’s remaining assets. The filing names president Mark Altomare and two board members as defendants, accusing them of unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty and other violations of charitable laws.



Lamb’s House, formed in 2002, describes itself as a ministry supporting addiction recovery. The organization owns 43 acres of land containing a nine-bedroom house, a 13,000-square-foot commercial building and two barns.



The lawsuit alleges that Lamb’s House and its property have not served any charitable purpose since at least 2017. Although the nonprofit claims that its property once provided housing to recovering addicts, in recent years it has served only as a residence for Altomare, the organization’s founder, president and sole employee.



While living on the property, Altomare allegedly misused tens of thousands of dollars in charitable funds to cover personal expenses, including food, gasoline, utility bills, Hulu subscriptions and more.



“Board members gave board president Altomare a blank check to help himself to the funds and assets of Lamb’s House,” Yost’s lawsuit says. “In turn he reported personal expenses as charitable programming expenses without any substantiation, depleting the charity’s assets.”



The case was brought by the Charitable Law Section of the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for enforcing state laws governing nonprofits and protecting the integrity of charitable donations.



Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

