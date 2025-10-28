Theta Lake Advances the Standard of Trust for Compliance AI and Adds New AI Governance Capabilities

Achieves AI ISO 42001, Adds AI “Jailbreak Behavior” Detection, Adds AI Governance Observability APIs, And More

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winner for its compliance AI that was recently featured in the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority’s FCA AI Spotlight, today announced a key AI trust certification in ISO/IEC 42001 and multiple industry first AI Governance capabilities including API endpoints for observability and SIEM for AI Communication behavior monitoring.As a solution provider in the market Gartner has named Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) , Theta Lake is the highest ranked provider in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Use Cases for Investigations, Internal Analytics and Insights, and Regulatory Compliance. All of these top scoring capabilities leverage Theta Lake’s significant technology and Intellectual Property for AI. Theta Lake is the first AI-native vendor in DCGA to both provide detailed transparency and explainability product features and reports for its AI while now also proving that trust and transparency with ISO/IEC 42001 certification.ISO is a gold standard in certifying technology and process standards for security and trust where ISO/IEC 42001 is designed specifically for entities providing or utilizing AI-based products or services to ensure responsible development and use of AI systems. Companies globally are concerned about AI governance, and any provider of AI capabilities must be able to provide certification of their responsible and secure use of AI, and as an AI-native and Cloud-native DCGA provider, Theta Lake has demonstrated this rigor at every level as can be easily proven via its Trust Center Also being announced are updates to the DCGA industry first Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Suite released in June. Theta Lake is pushing ahead in industry-first innovation to address AI governance with capabilities to detect risky behavior in AI communications (aiComms). First, the new jailbreak behavior detection focuses on the real and increasing attempts of employees and participants in human-to-AI interactions to jailbreak prompts to get around information access and LLM guardrails in the AI tool or set by their organization. This new behavior risk is unique to the new reality of aiComms and the need to detect inappropriate, non-compliant, and security risks in accessing information via AI is critical.Coupled with the ability to detect, investigate, and even remediate risks in aiComms like jailbreaking, Theta Lake also introduced new endpoints for AI governance observability and security event management integration for aiComms behavior events and security operations center integration. SOC teams are increasingly being tasked with securing AI and AI communication interaction. The result is an increasing volume of aiComms driven alerts and that volume is set to exponentially increase. Without a way to prioritize based on items of interest and more easily investigate those communications in context, those teams can be quickly overwhelmed.Theta Lake solves this by first prioritizing focus through behavior detection, then sharing detailed insights with metadata via new observability and security event or response tools (SIEM/SOAR) API endpoints added to its already extensive API capabilities. As part of those integration endpoints, Theta Lake can also share private links to records for SOC teams to be able to quickly and easily get context on any AI interaction and case they need to review within Theta Lake’s leading, and top scoring investigation tools.Quotes:“Congratulations to Theta Lake for earning their ISO/IEC 42001 certification, an international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS),” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Theta Lake who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of ISO/IEC 42001, a widely recognized signal of trust and security.”“There is a lot of ‘AI-washing’ for effect in the market, but we have been AI-native with real technology that has real market impact from our day 1 founding,” said Rich Sutton, CTO and Co-founder, Theta Lake. “Our patents, some dating back as early as 2018, underpin our AI technology and in our product that is in use in some of the most demanding customer environments in the world. Our AI has long been used to improve communication compliance effectiveness and efficiency, and it is increasingly being used to govern a whole new set of AI driven communications and behaviors. The pairing of our rapid pace of building deep AI technology delivered with more certified explainability, security, and trust than the rest of our market is just another example of our leadership.”About Theta LakeTheta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Cisco and Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, Salesforce and Slack, Zoom, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture any modality to pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

