Groundbreaking Theta Lake Survey Shows that 99% of Organizations Are Adopting AI, Yet 88% Struggle with AI Compliance & Security Challenges

Rising use of meshed unified communications and skyrocketing AI adoption expose investigation, compliance, and governance gaps in legacy compliance data silos and the urgent need for unified, AI and cloud-native DCGA solutions

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winning leader in Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA), today announced findings from its seventh annual Digital Communications Governance Report . This year’s report across compliance and security highlights how the rapid adoption of AI in the workplace is combining with the continued deepening use of modern, multi-channel unified communication and collaboration tools. That combination is not only increasing the pace and volume of communications overall, it is also fundamentally reshaping existing communications to include new AI participants and content created by interactions with AI, resulting in a new class of AI communications (“aiComms”). This new aiComms layer is rapidly creating new risk behaviors and risky communication content across regulatory compliance, conduct, and data protection, and is yet another reason why firms must urgently modernize compliance capabilities to keep pace.AI adoption is nearly universal but comes with the understanding and expectations from enterprises that challenges remain, with findings that include:- 99% of firms expanding the use of AI in communications, creating a surge in aiComms- 88% citing governance and security challenges with AI- 47% of organizations believe the greatest challenge is ensuring that AI-generated content is accurate and complies with regulatory standardsYet the findings also underscore that AI is just one piece of a broader compliance puzzle. Firms are continuing to use multiple Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) platforms, and many rely on multiple compliance, surveillance, and e-discovery solutions, driving inefficiency, complexity, and gaps in oversight. In addition, firms are evolving their compliance infrastructure to the cloud, and still a core concern remains, as firms report that employees are likely using off-channel communications, leading to higher potential for regulatory risks and fines.Key findings across these issues include:- 82% of firms use four or more communication and collaboration platforms; on average, firms now use six UCC tools- Firms rely on at least 3 different vendors or repositories for recording, archiving, and supervising communications- Nearly two-thirds of respondents (62%) reported difficulties reconstructing and replaying conversations that span multiple communications tools for investigations and e-discovery- 41% of participants face challenges in migrating on-premise voice recordings to cloud infrastructure with appropriate security, privacy, and reconciliation controls- 67% of respondents are concerned with employees using off-channel communications, leading to increased regulatory risks and fines“It is clear from this data that trying to build onto legacy DCGA technology implementations to address compliance for modern communication tools is not working for compliance teams,” said Devin Redmond, CEO and co-founder of Theta Lake. “Firms are using UCC tools more than ever with communications that span multiple tools and include textual, voice, and visual content, while now increasingly including AI generated communications and agents. The current state of siloed, inflexible voice and eComms compliance solutions, repositories, and processes is too complex, overly expensive, and incompatible with the reconciliation, investigation, supervision, and surveillance required. The exponentially increasing volume and meshed nature of these communications that also now include AI participants and content requires a unified, AI and Cloud-native DCGA platform delivered with independently verified and certified trust.”The survey findings follow Theta Lake’s recent recognition as the furthest in Vision in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) Solutions, where the company was recognized among 14 evaluated vendors. This recognition underscores Theta Lake’s leadership and continued innovation in helping organizations govern and secure modern communications.Industry analysts have observed similar findings: “Preliminary results from our annual workplace collaboration and contact center security and compliance global study of more than 300 organizations shows that more than 65% of companies plan to increase their spending on security and compliance in an attempt to keep up with growing AI threats" said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “More than 90% of organizations have established, or plan to establish, a dedicated security and compliance strategy for AI."This year’s survey polled 500 senior IT, unified communications, and compliance leaders from U.S. and U.K. financial services firms. The results reveal not only the AI boom but also enduring structural challenges around multi-channel governance, tool sprawl, and data silos. Together, these findings validate a pressing need for a fully unified, cloud-based DCGA model, one that delivers comprehensive capture, archiving, and AI-powered risk detection across eComms, vComms, aiComms, and beyond.Download the full 2025 Digital Communications Governance Report here About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Mural, Verizon and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and visual content), aiComms (AI interactions and content), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

