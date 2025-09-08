Hogg Networking Is Now Offering Three Free IPv6 Certifications

Hogg Networking

Hogg Networking is proud to announce that it is offering three levels of free Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) certification exams.

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Until now, the IT industry has lacked a single training and Internet Protocol (IP) certification program. Even though Scott Hogg has been teaching IPv6 classes since 2007, his classes never included any course completion test. Now, Hogg Networking is leveraging its decades of teaching IPv6 technologies to create a set of free certification exams! The goal of these exams is to validate people’s knowledge of the IPv6 protocol.Scott Hogg, president of Hogg Networking, said “These exams are intended to validate knowledge of the most current IPv6 concepts and applications. These exams are meant to be fun and challenging! We use these certifications to confirm student comprehension after attending our hands-on instructor-led IPv6 Training Classes . These tests are a great way for people to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the IPv6 protocol.” HoggNet introduced the Bronze Level IPv6 Certification on August 21, 2025. This entry-level exam covers the basics of the IPv6 protocol and the high-level concepts. This exam is intended to be the easiest for people with basic knowledge of the protocol to pass as it just covers the introductory concepts.Then, HoggNet created the Silver Level IPv6 Certification and launched it on August 27, 2025. This level exam covers more details of the protocol and how it works. This exam is meant to be a bit more challenging than the Bronze level and requires more IPv6 technical training and some experience.Finally, HoggNet launched the Gold Level IPv6 Certification on September 2, 2025. This is the toughest IPv6 exam known to exist. This exam asks the most technical questions about the nuanced details of the protocol. This is an extremely difficult exam to pass and requires advanced IPv6 training and test takers should have a solid amount of implementation experience.These exams are “open book” so people can use all the resources at their disposal to assist them passing the exam. In fact, people absolutely need to refer to their notes to be able to pass the more difficult exam questions. However, test takers are encouraged to use the “honor system” and not blatantly cheat.These exams are free to take. No money is required to take any of the exams and people can take them as often as they like. HoggNet, of course, offers a 100% money back guarantee if anyone is not completely satisfied!Upon passing these IPv6 certification exams, people will receive a certificate of completion that will show their score. Already, many people from around the globe have passed some of the exams.About Hogg NetworkingHogg Networking is an Information Technology (IT) professional services firm that provides guidance and training to organizations. Hogg Networking specializes in computer networking, IT security, and cloud technology services. HoggNet has deep expertise in the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). Hogg Networking offers IPv6 Training Classes, IPv6 Consulting services, and provides proactive IPv6 Security designs.Visit HoggNet.com for more information.

