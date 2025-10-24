Health Care Providers Storing Publicly Funded Vaccines

This memo is to inform you of a temporary supply shortage of the RSV high-risk adult vaccine, Arexvy, which has affected our ability to fulfill all vaccine orders to date.

As of October 22nd we have received a new shipment of Arexvy, with an additional expedited shipment arriving Friday October 24th, 2025. We have begun processing and distributing vaccine orders accordingly.

Due to continued high demand and limited initial supply, some facilities may receive only a portion of their requested doses. If this occurs, please place a follow-up order, and we will fulfill additional requests as Arexvy inventory permits and will provide doses as needed.

Currently, we have not received any notifications from the Ministry of Health regarding further supply shortages.

As a reminder, Ontario’s publicly funded high-risk older adult RSV vaccine program eligibility for the 2025-26 fall season is as follows:

all individuals aged 75 and older (new for the 2025-26 season)

individuals 60 to 74 years of age who are also: residents of long-term care homes, Elder Care Lodges, or retirement homes including similar settings (e.g., co-located facilities). patients in hospital receiving alternate level of care (ALC) including similar settings (for example, complex continuing care, hospital transitional programs) patients with glomerulonephritis (GN) who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. patients receiving hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. recipients of solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants. individuals experiencing homelessness. individuals who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis.



Please note, if an individual has previously received a dose of RSV vaccine, they do not need to receive another dose this season, as booster doses are not currently recommended.

If you have any inquiries, please contact Hamilton Public Health Services at [email protected] or 905-546-2424 ext 2161.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to manage this temporary disruption.