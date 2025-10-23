DPS Border Mounted Patrol, K-9 Track Down Criminal Illegal Immigrant in Kinney Co. (South Texas Region)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico on a private ranch while working Operation Lone Star in Kinney Co. last weekend.

On Oct. 19, 2025, just after 9:00 a.m., DPS’ Border Mounted Patrol Unit, along with K-9 Arya and her handler, responded to a Drawbridge camera activation by a male subject on a private ranch in Kinney Co. Border Mounted Patrol Troopers and K-9 Arya tracked and located the male subject hiding within the thick brush. The male subject, identified as Adan Delgado-Ortega, 52, of Mexico, was taken into custody.

Through further investigation, Troopers discovered that Delgado-Ortega is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 1998. He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault family violence, weapons charges, evading arrest and drug possession. Delgado-Ortega was last removed from the United States in August 2025 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Oklahoma City.

DPS turned Delgado-Ortega over to Border Patrol.

Video of Delgado-Ortega’s capture is available here.

