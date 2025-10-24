South Kent School’s Luca Alderson ’26 Shines in U.S. Debut with Top Finish at PGA Met Junior Tour Event

South Kent School Golf Program

South Kent School's Luca Alderson ’26 made a standout debut on the U.S. junior golf circuit, finishing at five-under-par to earn a top placement

His discipline, sportsmanship, and composure under pressure reflect the values we strive to instill in all our student-athletes.” — William Whittaker, Head Coach for South Kent School's Golf Program

SOUTH KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Kent School is proud to announce that Luca Alderson ’26 made a standout debut on the U.S. junior golf circuit, finishing at five-under-par to earn a top placement at the PGA Metropolitan Section Junior Tour Future Series, held at Beekman Country Club.Competing in the Boys 12–18 Division, Alderson demonstrated exceptional composure and consistency throughout the 36-hole event. After opening with a solid 70 (-2) to position himself near the top of the leaderboard, he delivered a brilliant second round, recording eight birdies en route to a 69 (-3) and a combined score of 139 (-5) overall.This tournament marked Luca’s first competitive junior event in the United States, and his outstanding performance immediately established him as a player to watch on the national stage.“We’re incredibly proud of Luca’s success and the way he represented South Kent,” said William Whittaker, Head Golf Coach. “His discipline, sportsmanship, and composure under pressure reflect the values we strive to instill in all our student-athletes.”Alderson’s next appearance will come at the U.S. Challenge Cup Cape Cod Classic at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee, Massachusetts, where he will continue to build momentum alongside his South Kent Golf teammates.###About South Kent SchoolFounded in 1923, South Kent School is a private, all-boys boarding school in South Kent, Connecticut. South Kent School prepares young men to succeed in college and thrive as thoughtful and engaged citizens in a rapidly changing and intensely competitive world. For over a century, South Kent School has been steadfast in its mission to prepare young men for success in college and beyond. Central to our ethos is the belief that education extends far beyond the classroom, shaping individuals who are not only academically proficient but also compassionate and engaged citizens. For more information please visit: www.southkentschool.org

