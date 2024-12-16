South Kent School Transforms North Campus into Hub for Culinary Education and Sustainable Agriculture

South Kent School students take part in a cooking class at North Campus South Kent School founded in 1923

South Kent School launches dynamic hub for hands-on learning in culinary arts and sustainable agriculture.

The transformation of our North Campus reflects our commitment to experiential education, environmental stewardship, and the power of community collaboration,” — Brian D. Sullivan, Head of School

SOUTH KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Kent School is proud to announce the ongoing transformation of its North Campus into a dynamic hub for hands-on learning in culinary arts and sustainable agriculture. The initiative, designed to deepen students’ understanding of food systems, sustainability, and climate solutions, has already achieved significant milestones with more growth planned for 2025.The transformation focuses on two primary areas: weekly culinary experiences and enhancements to the campus’s agricultural infrastructure. Together, these efforts provide students with immersive, real-world learning opportunities that blend practical skills with academic study.“The transformation of our North Campus reflects our commitment to experiential education, environmental stewardship, and the power of community collaboration,” said Brian D. Sullivan, Head of School. “By fostering enduring partnerships with local chefs, community members, and sustainability experts, we are creating a living, learning environment that benefits not just our students, but the wider community. This initiative invites people from all walks of life to join us in a shared mission to develop innovative solutions for food systems, climate resilience, and sustainable practices.”Culinary Education Brings Food Systems to LifeOne of the most celebrated additions to the North Campus programming has been the return of weekly Friday night culinary sessions. Each week, local chefs, South Kent faculty, and culinary experts from SAGE, the school’s food service partner, lead cooking workshops for students. From learning knife skills to preparing international cuisines, students are exposed to the artistry and science of cooking.“The kitchen has become a space of creativity and collaboration,” adds Mr. Sullivan. “It’s more than cooking—students are learning to appreciate nutrition, cultural diversity, and the joy of sharing meals together. These experiences teach them to see food as a tool for connection, education, and wellness.”These sessions emphasize the “plow-to-plate” philosophy, connecting the culinary experience to the sustainable farming activities happening on the rest of the campus.Building Infrastructure for Sustainability and Student EngagementWhile culinary lessons happen indoors, significant work has also taken place outside to create a hands-on learning farm. Students have played a direct role in several major infrastructure projects, including:- 28 Custom-Built Raised Garden Beds – Designed and constructed by students using pine and aluminum to house a wide range of crops.- Upgrades to the Hoop House – Students installed a three-zone drip irrigation system to promote water conservation, and the entrance was renovated to meet ADA compliance, making the space accessible to all.- Future Projects – Plans are underway for the construction of large compost bins and chicken tractors in the spring, offering students hands-on experience in regenerative farming and waste reduction.“Every project on the North Campus is student-driven,” said Richard Chavka , Director of North Campus Operations. “From designing irrigation systems to building raised beds, our students are taking an active role in shaping this space, which is at the heart of experiential learning. Our goal is to create a space where students, educators, and community members can come together to build something that endures beyond the school year.”These developments are part of South Kent School’s broader vision to create a sustainable, student-led farm that incorporates no-till farming, carbon capture, agroforestry, and hydroponics. The North Campus aims to become a living laboratory where students explore food production, climate change, and ecological stewardship.Looking AheadAs winter approaches, South Kent School is working with the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA) to pursue certified organic designation for the North Campus. This designation will ensure the farm follows sustainable agricultural practices and serves as a model for future student-led initiatives.South Kent School is also developing a comprehensive North Campus Development Plan that will guide future activities, from farming expansion to student research projects. This plan will integrate sustainability concepts across the school’s curriculum, empowering students to address pressing global challenges like food security and climate change.To support the further development of North Campus in 2025 the School will be launching a section of their web site solely devoted to North Campus programming and events, as well as a new student-led social media account for the program. For more information on South Kent School’s North Campus transformation or to learn how you can support this initiative, please contact Richard Chavka or visit us online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.