LandGate Q3 2025 Report Reveals U.S. Data Center Sector Defined by Rapid AI-Driven Growth and Severe Supply Constraints

The national construction pipeline totals around 8 GW, but roughly 80% is precommitted, limiting immediate occupancy options.

Download the full report at LandGate.com

Data center development is expected to exceed 30 GW by the end of the decade.” — LandGate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LandGate, the leading provider of data solutions for U.S. infrastructure, data centers, and renewable energy projects, today announced the release of its Q3 2025 Data Center Activity Report . The report details the rapid expansion of the U.S. data center market, which is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by the demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and 5G technologies. Despite record levels of capital expenditure and construction, the market remains heavily supply-constrained, with the focus shifting toward emerging secondary markets and innovative, integrated energy solutions.LandGate's analysis highlights several critical trends and statistics that define the current data center landscape:- Projected Development: Data center development is expected to exceed 30 GW by the end of the decade.- Energy Consumption: Total energy consumption for the U.S. data center sector reached an estimated 250 terawatt-hours in Q3 2025, which is roughly 11% of national electricity usage.- Hyperscaler Investment: Hyperscalers deployed over $350 billion in new capital this quarter, spanning AI-focused campuses, edge deployments, and integrated energy solutions.- Supply Constraint: The national construction pipeline totals around 8 GW, but approximately 80% is precommitted, limiting immediate occupancy options.- Market Concentration: Primary markets like Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta continue to dominate, though emerging secondary markets are capturing incremental demand. For example, Northern Virginia alone saw 9 GW in planned projects over the quarter.The Q3 report underscores a market where energy reliability, decarbonization, and cooling innovations, such as liquid and immersion cooling, have become key determinants of project viability and competitive differentiation. Developers are increasingly turning to advanced strategies like microgrids and private wire arrangements to secure stable power and bypass congested interconnection queues. The sector remains a highly attractive real estate asset class, with preleasing activity driving financing across all development phases. LandGate’s Q3 2025 Data Center Activity Report provides essential data and strategic insights for investors, developers, and operators navigating this complex, high-growth environment. Download the full report today: To explore the complete analysis, including hyperscale CapEx trends, detailed state-by-state supply charts, cooling innovations, and economic impact data, visit the following link or contact our Business Solutions team at LandGate.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.