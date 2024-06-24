Submit Release
Insightful Alternative Data in Real Estate

DENVER, CO, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LandGate is excited to announce an engaging webinar titled "Alternative Data in Real Estate," taking place on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00 am MST. This must-attend event will feature insights from industry leaders Craig Kaiser, President & Co-Founder of LandGate, and Alicia Shepherd, Executive Vice President of KW Commercial.

In this groundbreaking session, Kaiser and Shepherd will explore the use of alternative real estate data that goes beyond traditional metrics such as square footage, year built, and mortgage details. Discover how energy and natural resource data—critical yet previously inaccessible—can revolutionize real estate investment, development, and valuation.

Key Topics Include:
- The importance of integrating energy and natural resource data into real estate decision-making
- How this data provides a competitive edge in the market
- Real-world examples showcasing the benefits of using alternative data for property valuation and development

Why Attend?
- Gain essential insights into the future of real estate data
- Learn from industry experts with unparalleled knowledge and experience
- Understand how to leverage alternative data to make more informed investment decisions

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 26th, 2024
Time: 11:00 am MST
Location: Virtual Webinar on Zoom

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in the real estate industry. Register here to secure your spot and ensure your business is equipped with the latest tools for success.

